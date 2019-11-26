Budapest, a young, energetic city rich in culture & history that you must visit

There is a certain energy about Budapest in Hungary.

This might have to do with us arriving from Vienna, a city in Austria known for being pristine and generally well-curated. Immediately out of the train station, things felt different.

There was a buzz, a spontaneity that I had not felt in Vienna, and probably in large parts of the country as well.

Budapest is essentially divided into two large portions, Buda and yes, Pest.

The dividing line is the Danube river, the second-longest in Europe, which runs through an impressive nine countries.

The two sections are connected by the Szechenyi Chain Bridge.

The bridge is a wonderful spot for one to just take a moment and admire the contrasting feel of both sides of Budapest.

The Buda side is calmer and more residential while Pest is where the nightlife is thriving, with good dining options to boot.

My wife and I enjoyed the feel of the Pest side more. A lot of the energy I was talking about is felt more distinctly here.

The train stations in Budapest are not manned, but that does not mean you can go for a ride for free. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

The streets are grimier and edgier, with shops meshed close to one another. It's hardly pristine, with derelict buildings seen all around and restaurants and residences stacked on top of each other in a messy way.

Posters of events like concerts, art shows and theatre performances are placed all over the city lending to the notion that this city does not sleep easy.

It feels a lot like an ASEAN city, but with more pleasant weather.

It is from this "mess" that Budapest's true charm emerges. We found charming old bookstores tucked next to Mexican restaurants and record stores.

In Vienna, everything seemed a little too well thought-out; Budapest's incoherence gave the city a kind of vibe that was infectious.

We rented an apartment within the Jewish quarter.