Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy

When it comes to buying a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat, Singaporeans can either choose a new Build-To-Order (BTO) project or opt for a resale flat.

Besides being able to move in almost right away, resale flats are also often nestled within mature estates that come with amenities within easy reach.

But unlike buying BTO flats, buying a resale flat requires you to have an eye for minute details to ensure minimal problems when moving in.

Here are 8 tips every homebuyer can use when considering the purchase of a resale flat.

BEFORE VIEWING A FLAT

#1 EVALUATE THE AMENITIES YOU REQUIRE

When choosing a resale flat, take note of your lifestyle and ask yourself what amenities you need that will complement it.

For instance, some would like to live near supermarkets for convenience or want excellent transport connectivity.

For couples with kids, they might be inclined to live in close proximity to their preferred primary school for their children.

Flats that are located near malls are pricier. Ask yourself if you are likely to frequent the mall for grocery shopping or buying a meal.

If your answer is "no," you might be better off getting another flat elsewhere at a lower price.

Once you have identified the amenities you need, you can use this information when shortlisting flats to consider and do more research on.

#2 CHECK THE REMAINING LEASE OF THE FLAT

Every BTO flat comes with a fresh 99-year lease. For resale flats however, the older the flat, the shorter the lease.

Therefore, you should make it a point to check the remaining lease of the flat and consider if the flat is worth the price you are going to pay.

To check the remaining lease of the flat you intend to move in, you can make use of HDB Map Services. Under the "Housing" option, enter the postal code or address of the flat, and you'll be able to see the remaining lease.

#3 CHECK THE ETHNIC INTEGRATION POLICY (EIP) AND SINGAPORE PR (SPR) QUOTAS

Before buying a resale flat, check that you are within the ethnic quota (and SPR quota for non-Malaysian PRs) of the block and neighbourhood.