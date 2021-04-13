Buying your kid a bike? Here's what you must know before taking the plunge

In the new normal, kids are not as exposed to outdoor activities as they should be. Most are still stuck in their homes, entertaining themselves with digital play and learning online. But as you know, and as studies have proven, outdoor play is crucial for a child’s growth and development.
It can strengthen your child’s immunity (through sub-exposure), encourage active play, help socialise and of course, enhance confidence, making it a necessary part of a child’s overall development.
But if you are struggling to pick an outdoor activity that is both safe and effective, start with cycling. It checks both boxes and is fun at the same time.
Things to consider before buying a lightweight kids bike
While purchasing a lightweight kids bike, certain things need to be taken into account. For instance, your child’s age and height.
- Buy the right size: Never buy a bicycle that’s too big for your child thinking they’ll grow into it. It can affect their learning and slow down their confidence on the road. Your child will feel comfortable and they will find it a lot easier to manoeuver if the size is correct.
- Wheel size: Kids’ bikes are measured by wheel diameter. The sizes range from 12” to 26,” for the smallest children to the tallest.
- Inseam: You can measure your child’s inseam after you have an idea of the wheel size. Knowing this information will help you to find a bike that’s comfortable for them to stand over and hop on and off easily as well.
Lightweight kids bikes: A helpful size and height chart
Lightweight kids bike are often differentiated on the basis of the child’s age and height. Typically, these are divided into five main groups and the bikes are purchased and sold based on these measurements.
Bikes for 2,3, 4 years
Height: 3’ 0” – 3’ 3”
Inseam: 15” – 18”
Wheel/bike size: 12” (balance bike or training wheel bike)
Bikes for 4,5 and 6 years
Height: 3’ 5” – 4’ 0”
Inseam: 16” – 22”
Wheel/bike size: 16”
Bikes for 5,6,7 and 8 years old
Height: 3’ 9” – 4’ 6”
Inseam: 19” – 25”
Wheel/bike size: 20”
Lightweight kids bike for 8,9, 10 and 11 years
Height: 4’ 1” – 4’ 11”
Inseam: 23” – 28”
Wheel/bike size: 24”
Bikes for 10,11 and 12 years
Height: 4’ 8” and up
Inseam: 25” and up
Wheel/bike size: 26”
Which lightweight kids bike should you buy?
There are many lightweight kids bike option available in the market. Narrowing down your options can be hard. But that’s why were’d here to help. We’ve done the homework for you.
First step is to identify the purpose and match it with your child’s skill set. For instance, your 3-year-old will likely only enjoy short distances with his bike. Thus, they will enjoy a simple, hybrid-style little kids’ bike without too many features. But, your 10-year-old may want to choose from bikes which come with great features.
Based on these features, here are two types you can try.
- Kid’s hybrid bikes: The hybrid bikes are designed for comfort and confidence on every ride. They’re typically equipped with tires designed for traction on a variety of surfaces.
- Kid’s mountain bikes: These bikes have rugged styling but are still meant to be ridden on the pavement. They are designed in such a manner that they can handle bumps, rocks, and dirt. This will be a good option if your kid has an interest in hitting the trail.
Another feature to take note of is the seat comfortability, especially when you are purchasing lightweight kids bike. For your convenience, we have listed some fit cues you must check in order to give your kid a comfortable ride.
3 fit cues you must consider before taking the plunge
1. Seat height
Ensure that your bike’s seat is set at the right height. As your child gains confidence and skill, you can continue to adjust the seat height. Usually, for balance bikes, your child’s feet should be flat on the ground, when they are seated. But for training wheel bikes, only their toes should be able to touch the ground.
2. Knee position
This is directly related to seat height. When your children are starting to learn, they should be able to bend their knees, thus allowing them space to put their foot on the ground. Once they gain confidence, you can try raising the seat up, so that they can get a full leg extension for better pedalling.
3. Foot position
When your kids are starting to learn cycling on a balance bike, their feet need to touch the ground. For pedal bikes, your child will be most comfortable with the ball of their foot resting flat on the pedal.
With these in mind, you child will be all set to start his/her journey. But wait just a minute.
While you introduce him/her into the world of cycling, it is also important to brief them about the safety precautions.
Safety precautions to take while riding a bicycle
There are certain safety precautions that every child needs to follow when he or she is riding a bicycle. Since they aren’t aware, you will need to initiate these yourself and lead by example.
- They should always wear a helmet, even if it is only to the neighbourhood grocery store
- Make them wear bright colour clothes so it helps in easy identification
- Make them use the sidewalk or the marked bicycle lanes while they ride
- Use front and rear lights on every ride to help them stand out
- They should follow the rules of the road and should never overspeed
It is natural for children learning to ride their bicycles to fall. They may even bruise themselves or scratch their knees. But, this shouldn’t stop you from encouraging them to ride. With every fall, they will learn to get up and try again till they succeed.
This article was first published in theAsianparent.