Buying your kid a bike? Here's what you must know before taking the plunge

In the new normal, kids are not as exposed to outdoor activities as they should be. Most are still stuck in their homes, entertaining themselves with digital play and learning online. But as you know, and as studies have proven, outdoor play is crucial for a child’s growth and development.

It can strengthen your child’s immunity (through sub-exposure), encourage active play, help socialise and of course, enhance confidence, making it a necessary part of a child’s overall development.

But if you are struggling to pick an outdoor activity that is both safe and effective, start with cycling. It checks both boxes and is fun at the same time.

I f your child hasn’t tried this before, they may find it a bit strenuous at first. But you can solve that problem by investing in a lightweight kids bike .

Things to consider before buying a lightweight kids bike

While purchasing a lightweight kids bike, certain things need to be taken into account. For instance, your child’s age and height.

Buy the right size: Never buy a bicycle that’s too big for your child thinking they’ll grow into it. It can affect their learning and slow down their confidence on the road. Your child will feel comfortable and they will find it a lot easier to manoeuver if the size is correct.

Wheel size: Kids’ bikes are measured by wheel diameter. The sizes range from 12” to 26,” for the smallest children to the tallest.

Inseam: You can measure your child’s inseam after you have an idea of the wheel size. Knowing this information will help you to find a bike that’s comfortable for them to stand over and hop on and off easily as well.

Lightweight kids bikes: A helpful size and height chart

Lightweight kids bike are often differentiated on the basis of the child’s age and height. Typically, these are divided into five main groups and the bikes are purchased and sold based on these measurements.

Bikes for 2,3, 4 years

Height: 3’ 0” – 3’ 3”

Inseam: 15” – 18”

Wheel/bike size: 12” (balance bike or training wheel bike)

Bikes for 4,5 and 6 years

Height: 3’ 5” – 4’ 0”

Inseam: 16” – 22”

Wheel/bike size: 16”

Bikes for 5,6,7 and 8 years old

Height: 3’ 9” – 4’ 6”

Inseam: 19” – 25”

Wheel/bike size: 20”

Lightweight kids bike for 8,9, 10 and 11 years

Height: 4’ 1” – 4’ 11”

Inseam: 23” – 28”

Wheel/bike size: 24”

Bikes for 10,11 and 12 years

Height: 4’ 8” and up

Inseam: 25” and up

Wheel/bike size: 26”

