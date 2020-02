Rumours have claimed that air purifiers can help filter the novel coronavirus.

There's no requirement in product standards for air purifiers to kill viruses or other pathogenic microorganisms, according to Feng Luzhao, an analyst from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Air purifiers are used to remove pollutants from the air, he said.

Therefore, air purifiers are not able to filter viruses, but it's recommended to ventilate rooms every day.