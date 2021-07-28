Can design make the world better? Yes – think sculptures that double as safety features and DIY tools the elderly can operate

If you’re looking for an example of inclusive design, the very text of Jeremy Myerson’s new book is a good place to start.

Designing a World for Everyone: 30 Years of Inclusive Design is packed with richly illustrated examples of architecture, products and systems that were conceived to work for as many people as possible, regardless of age or ability.

The cover of Myerson’s book.

PHOTO: Jeremy Myerson

It’s written in a lively and familiar way, no doubt informed by Myerson’s previous career as a journalist.

“People won’t read an academic text, but they will leaf through a book of case studies with a lot of pictures,” he says. “I guess you could say the book was based on inclusive design principles.”

It’s an area that Myerson has dedicated the last three decades of his life to studying and promoting.

After entering the design world as the founding editor of Design Week, a trade publication in Britain, he began working with an inclusive design initiative established at the Royal College of Art in London in 1991.

Jeremy Myerson is the author of Designing a World for Everyone: 30 Years of Inclusive Design.

PHOTO: Jeremy Myerson

Eight years later, he became the founding director of the Helen Hamlyn Centre for Design. At the time, it was unprecedented, its focus on making things for people who had long been overlooked by designers.

Myerson’s interest had been sparked by an exhibition, “New Design for Old”, at the Boilerhouse Gallery of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in 1986.

“They asked 14 product designers – really famous people – to take an item in the home and redesign it for an older person,” says Myerson.

There were things like glow-in-the-dark light switches and sit-down showers – “all kinds of very basic ideas but beautifully realised. I thought about how design, instead of just a marketing tool, could be a real social agent of change,” he says.

That stood in contrast to the prevailing attitude at the time. “Design for ageing and design for disability did exist, but it existed outside the mainstream,” says Myerson. “These groups were pulled away from the mass market and subjected to a special needs ghetto of gadgets.

“When we started on our 30-year crusade, we were faced with the situation of there being a fairly narrow definition of what inclusion was. Anyone who was left-handed, pregnant, colour blind – they were all excluded.”

In the United States, the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 tried to change that by setting out legal requirements for accessibility in many areas of public life.

But the kind of inclusive design promoted by the Helen Hamlyn Centre went beyond setting minimum requirements. Instead, it aims to fundamentally change the design process.

Just as in the advertising world, designers traditionally geared their work towards a set of personas that were meant to represent end users. “You had prejudices and assumptions baked right into the process,” says Myerson.

“We instead encouraged designers to go out and do ethnographic research.”

The fruits of that labour in many of the projects are described in Myerson’s book.

Myerson’s book covers 30 projects in total, including a beer glass designed to avoid shattering in pub fights.

PHOTO: Jeremy Myerson

In 2000, the Helen Hamlyn Centre was approached by British hardware giant B&Q with a problem. Despite market research showing that elderly people were interested in carrying out basic maintenance in their homes, people over 60 rarely bought DIY equipment.

Designers staged user workshops and discovered why: older people found most hardware too heavy, cumbersome and complicated to use.

In response, they worked with B&Q to make a series of power tools that are lighter and more straightforward to use.

“That was the first big hit we had, commercially, with inclusive design – something completely reimagined,” says Myerson.

The book covers 30 projects in total. There is a beer glass designed to avoid shattering in pub fights, while still giving patrons the pleasure of sipping their pint from glass, not plastic.

In Hong Kong, a new multifunctional bed space was designed to improve the quality of life in the city’s cramped elderly care homes.

In Britain, designers worked with paramedics, doctors, patients and engineers to completely rethink the interior of the standard British ambulance, making it easier to clean, restock and update through modular components, as well as creating a space that offers more front-line care rather than simply transport to hospital.

The interior of a standard British ambulance was redesigned to make it easier to clean, restock and update.

PHOTO: Jeremy Myerson

There are amusing anecdotes, such as when Myerson recounts how research conducted for the design of Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 in London led to the revelation that older travellers use the toilet much more often than younger ones. “Tell us something we don’t know,” airport officials responded.

“Well, I said, do you want to know why they go so often? They go to the loo to hear flight announcements.”

It turned out that the small, ceramic-tiled environment of the toilets was the perfect place to clearly hear announcements that tended to be muffled in the rest of the terminal, so designers came up with the concept of ceramic “acoustic arches” that serve as information pods scattered throughout the airport.

One of Myerson’s favourite projects is featured on the cover of the book: Foyle Reeds, an interactive sculptural installation designed for a new bridge in the Northern Ireland city of Derry, known as Londonderry.

In a place riven by sectarian divides, the bridge is meant to offer both symbolic and physical connection, but it also needed to account for the city’s high suicide rate. The sculpture is both an artwork and a safety feature.

“People did not want barbed wire and floodlighting,” says Myerson. “They wanted something that would magically transform the environment from a bleak place to a place of hope.”

Although the book records three decades of work, it can also be seen as a starting point.

The past year has made clear that there are still issues of inclusion that need to be addressed, from equity for ethnic minorities to the persistent question of accessibility for the elderly and disabled.

“As a demonstration of the lack of inclusivity in the way we design our systems, the pandemic is terrifyingly vivid,” says Myerson.

“When we started, we didn’t know where we fit in. We were in some uncomfortable place between industry and education. But now we know that inclusive design needs to be part of everything.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.