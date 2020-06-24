Can I send my colleagues home in Phase 2? Will car showrooms be open?

As Singapore moves into phase two of the post-circuit breaker recovery period on June 19, 2020, here are some questions that our Motorist friends have asked:

1. Are carpooling services allowed now?

Carpooling services are now allowed in Phase Two, which means you can now ferry your friends/colleagues to and from work.

Carpooling trips that are scheduled through official ride-hailing platforms will also be allowed, and you can now also directly book a ride with limousine and other licensed private hire car drivers.

However, informal paid carpooling services (such as those made through Telegram chat groups) will still be illegal.

I’m looking to buy a new car. Are car showrooms open?

Rejoice! Car showrooms will be opened with the arrival of Phase Two!

If you are looking to buy a used car, we have the perfect platform for you as well.

2. Are car washing/grooming services now available?

Retail businesses will be allowed to open for business in phase two, which means that your favourite detailers that were closed in phase one can now accept bookings. However, expect that bookings are likely to stretch into July!

If you intend to wash your car at your HDB carpark instead, you can do so, provided you are wearing a mask and maintain safe social distancing.

3. Can I resume my driving lessons?

Both Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC) and Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC) have stated that their business operations will resume on 22 June 2020.

Driving Centres like ComfortDelgro Driving Centre (CDC) are already preparing for the resumption of driving lessons by installing partitions in their cars to isolate instructors and learner drivers.

Expect driving lessons at CDC to resume in phase two as soon as approval is given.

4. Do I need to send my car for inspection if it is due for one?

Authorised Inspection Centre (AICs) have resumed periodic inspection services for private cars since 8 June, and private car owners who have had their deadlines deferred previously due to circuit breaker measures should have received a notification from LTA to send their cars for inspection.

Physical counters at the Land Transport Authority's (LTA's) Sin Ming Drive Customer Service Centre will also be open to motorists who have made prior appointments.

5. Can I drive to Malaysia now that the Singapore circuit breaker period is over?

No. Malaysia has implemented a Recovery Phase for its Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Under the RMCO, the country's borders remain closed. The RMCO remains in force until August 31, 2020.

If you are a Malaysian motorist currently residing in Singapore, you will be glad to know that your Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) will be automatically extended until September 30, 2020.

6, When will the COE bidding exercise resume?

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has just announced that the COE Bidding Exercise will resume on Monday, July 6, 2020.

It will close on July 8, 2020, Wednesday at 4pm. It will also follow this schedule .

This article was first published in Motorist.