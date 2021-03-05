Capsule collections: 6 of the best collaborations between luxury hotels and fashion designers

Given the correlation between their clienteles, it is no surprise that luxury hotels collaborate with fashion designers on clothing ranges, from one-off limited editions to ongoing capsule collections – some even creating their own brands.

Here are some of the most interesting current tie-ups:

Eden Rock-St Barths

One of the world’s coolest clothing brands has collaborated with one of the most iconic hotels in Off-White x Eden Rock-St Barths. “Off-White are huge fans of the island and there was a mutual desire to introduce a unique collection for those staying at Eden Rock – St Barths,” says a spokesperson for the hotel.

The capsule collection features nine products – including wedge espadrilles, a handbag and a tailored short-sleeve shirt – and only 30 pieces have been made of each.

The island’s beach atmosphere is the inspiration, with fabrics such as raffia and linen, and a colour palette of beige and blues. The label is available only at the Eden Being boutique, at Eden Rock.

1. Le Sirenuse

A look from the Emporio Sireneuse collection.

PHOTO: Le Sirenuse The exclusive hotel in Positano, Italy, has its own eponymous clothing line, which this year rebranded as Emporio Sirenuse. Designed by Carla Sersale (who runs Le Sirenuse with her husband, Antonio) and her niece, Viola Parrocchetti, the resort brand pays homage to the artists and writers who’ve been drawn to the Amalfi Coast since the 19th century. As Parrocchetti says, “There’s more depth to the setting than the Vespa and a basket of lemons.”

Instead, classical cultures and romantic visions are depicted in the prints and embroideries of the sophisticated men’s and women’s wear (far right, bottom).

Three collections – resort, spring/summer and high summer – are designed a year and sold in the boutique at the Le Sirenuse Hotel as well as online and at high-end retailers worldwide.

2. W Hotels

“Fashion is a fundamental part of W Hotels’ DNA,” says Li-sa Ng, Marriott Luxury Brands’ senior communications manager, Asia-Pacific. “Whenever possible, our hotels continue to support local designers and also sustainable practices.”

W Suzhou is partnering with fashion label Juma on a capsule collection of jumpsuits and separates fashioned from fabrics recycled from water bottles used at the property.

3. One&Only

A vintage Louis Vuitton duffel bag embroidered with a design by Jay Ahr for the One&Only Heritage Collection.

PHOTO: One&Only

The pieces are available at the hotel’s store. And W Maldives is collaborating with Hong Kong menswear label Mazu Resortwear to create two exclusive swim shorts, each pair made from 12 salvaged plastic bottles.

One&Only Heritage Collection by Jay Ahr is a limited-edition range of vintage yet bespoke Louis Vuitton travel bags.

Jay Ahr designer Jonathan Riss mastered the art of embroidery in Mumbai, India, and specialises in customising pre-owned, exclusive bags.

Riss embroiders each Louis Vuitton Keepall duffel bag with motifs inspired by the particular location and culture of each of the group’s 10 resorts. Just two bags are designed for each hotel and are available for purchase only from One&Only.

Cheval Blanc Randheli

Deluxe resortwear designer Nadine Arton has an ongoing collaboration with Cheval Blanc Randheli, in the Maldives. Arton specialises in glamorous kaftans and floaty dresses, which are perfect for wafting around the exclusive LVMH-owned island resort.

The designer creates exclusive pieces for the hotel three to four times a year and they are available at the resort’s Concept Store, which also carries LVMH labels such as Fendi and Hublot.

1. Mandarin Oriental

Orlebar Brown swim shorts featuring the Mandarin Oriental’s fan logo.

PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental Orlebar Brown, known for its tailored swim shorts, is no stranger to collab­orations, the most recent of which is for the Mandarin Oriental. The London label has designed versions of its mid-length Bulldog style featuring photography of Mandarin Oriental pool sides in Dubai, Miami (the United States), Canouan (St Vincent and the Grenadines), Bodrum (Turkey), Sanya (China) and Lake Como (Italy). An additional style features the hotel group’s fan logo in a geometric jacquard design and is available from the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.