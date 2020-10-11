Car inspection vs evaluation - what's the difference?

The words inspect and evaluate can sometimes be used interchangeably to referred to the process of conducting a thorough check to ascertain the integrity or quality of an item.

Inspect is defined as 'to view closely in critical appraisal', while evaluate is defined as 'to determine the significance, worth, or condition of usually by careful appraisal and study'. When it comes to cars, however, inspection and evaluation in the context of the Land Transport Authority refer to two specific and different processes. Do you know the difference?

Car inspection

PHOTO: Pexels

A car inspection is a mandatory periodic roadworthiness check that all cars have to undergo, with the frequency of inspection depending on the type and age of your vehicle.

The inspection is to ensure that vehicles are maintained regularly to meet roadworthiness and emission standards, so as to minimise breakdowns and road accidents. For passenger cars between three to 10-years old, an inspection must be done every two years. Cars older than 10-years old are required to be inspected annually.

You can send your vehicle for inspection at any LTA-Authorised Inspection Centre (AIC). During an inspection, the following will be checked: Structural integrity, wheel system, braking system, steering system, condition of the vehicle's body, visual and indication system, and the propulsion system.

Car evaluation

PHOTO: Pexels

A car evaluation, unlike a car inspection, isn't mandatory. Rather, it is a service offered by various companies, including VICOM, STA and AAS, which provide a thorough and factual assessment of a pre-owned car's condition.

This will help buyers to fully assess the condition of a pre-owned car prior to making a decision about buying the vehicle. Compared to an inspection, a car evaluation is a much more thorough and in-depth check on the vehicle. Beyond assessing its roadworthiness, an evaluation will evaluate a vehicle's exact condition and quality based on CASE's Standard and Functional Evaluation Checklist for Pre-Owned Cars. The evaluation is conducted in two parts. Part A is done by the car dealer and focuses primarily on visual and functional checks.

Part B is done at a professional evaluation centre, with the following checks done to generate the Professional Evaluation Report: