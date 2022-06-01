The cargo pants trend is making a triumphant return

From baby tees to mini skirts, it's no secret that a lot of Y2K fashion trends are making a comeback. But more recently, there has been one particular trend that has been gaining traction on and off the runways. And that's the cargo pants.

While the style has been associated with tacky tourist dressing or bad dressing in the 2000s, the cargo pants have undergone a new look with a more streamlined design that's more flattering and versatile.

In fact, celebrities like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have included the pocketed pants into their everyday wardrobe. It's functional, stylish and it's quickly gathering attention for its oversized, androgynous vibes.

More recently, we have also started to notice more Gen Z's sporting the look on TikTok, which is why it has become the key comeback piece to create the perfect cool girl aesthetic.

https://www.tiktok.com/@heyyitsjoelle/video/7094988237067898154

And while you can shop for them at secondhand or thrift stores, there are more brands that are coming up with reinvented designs of the highly raved trousers. To cop the look, we've rounded up 16 cargo pants to buy from some of your favourite brands.

Dickies Men's 874 Flex Work Pant, $41.24, Amazon

Libin Women's Lightweight Lounge Joggers, $45,64, Amazon

Straight Cargo Trouses, $59.90, Zara

Cargo Trousers, $89.90, Zara

Cotton Cargo Trousers, $89.90, Mango

Pocket Cargo Jeans, $89.90, Mango

Adidas Cargo Pocket Track Pants, $91, Farfetch

:Chocolate Cargo Pocket Trousers, $141, Farfetch

AAPE by *A Bathing Ape® Cropped Cargo Pants, $221, Farfetch

Off-White Leather Tapered Cargo Pants, $4,079, Net-a-Porter

Tibi Fundamentals Powder Pleated Coated-Shell Cargo Pants, $689, Net-a-Porter

Reformation Bailey Organic Cotton-Twill Slim-Leg Cargo Pants, $264, Net-a-Porter

Ocwa Hexa Cargo Pants, $49.90, Pomelo

Kittie Yiyi Graphic Print Cargo Pants, $234.90, Pomelo

Balmain Satin Cargo Trousers, $2,628, Matchesfashion

Staud Easton denim cargo trousers, $324, Matchesfashion

This article was first published in Her World Online.