Is Carina Lau selling her Shanghai penthouse for $38.2 million?

Given the opportunities for work in mainland China, it’s no surprise that more Hong Kong celebrities are moving their homes to first-tier cities on the mainland like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen – and that includes actress Carina Lau (Days of Being Wild), who was born and raised in Suzhou and is now based in Shanghai.

PHOTO: Instagram/carinalau1208

Lau reportedly owns several flats in Hong Kong , Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou, but recently, several local media outlets have reported that she is putting her luxury three-storey penthouse in Shanghai on the market for an impressive US$28.4 million (S$38.2 million).

Located on the top floors of a building at Shimao Riviera Garden residential complex in the Pudong area, the home reportedly occupies around 30,000 sq ft, has five bedrooms, four living spaces and its own private pool. Oh, and a garden with fabulous views of the Huangpu River, according to HK01.

One of the penthouses at Shimao Riviera Garden residential complex in Pudong, Shanghai; it’s believed that Carina Lau’s penthouse has a similar floor plan. PHOTO: Weibo In fact, part of the interior of Lau’s Shanghai home was revealed when she did an interview with Chinese magazine AD Style back in 2012.

She told the magazine that the house was designed by her close and trusted confidant William Chang Suk-ping – the acclaimed production designer who frequently collaborated with film director Wong Kar-wai, including on his iconic film In the Mood for Love.

Artworks and colourful artefacts are peppered throughout Carina Lau’s home, some of which were selected by her close friend William Chang Suk-ping. PHOTO: A handout photo.

She also revealed that Chang took almost a year and a half to plan the decor and purchase various artefacts and antiques one by one from Europe.

“I love deep hues and wood and also simplicity, yet, classical touches combining the East and the West,” said Carina Lau of her home. PHOTO: A handout photo. “People said that I love parties, mahjong and all kinds of things, but in fact, I love my home the most. I love deep hues and wood and also simplicity, yet, classical touches combining the East and the West,” Lau explained in the interview. The ultra stylish monochrome dining room in Carina Lau’s Shanghai home. PHOTO: A handout photo.

With its gorgeous decor, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Lau’s Shanghai flat is an art piece in itself. And that’s before we’ve even addressed the literal art she has filled it with. “It’s just like an art museum,” one netizen commented after seeing Lau’s post on Instagram. Carina Lau’s art collection includes this Ed Hardy Bearbrick figure (foreground) and a piece of Xu Bing calligraphy on the wall. PHOTO: Instagram/carinalau1208

Lau recently showcased some of her artworks in her Shanghai house on social media, including a museum-sized Ed Hardy Bearbrick figure, while another calligraphy masterpiece, by sought-after contemporary Chinese artist Xu Bing, hung on the wall in the background. Paintings by lauded Chinese artists Zhang Enli (left) and Feng Zikai (right) in Carina Lau’s home in Shanghai. PHOTO: Instagram/carinalau1208

Lau is clearly a big fan of Chinese art. In her dining room, there is another contemporary painting by the famous Chinese abstract artist Zhang Enli, whose works such as Two Kilos of Beef (1993) and Indignation (1993) are selling for millions of yuan at auction, according to sina.com.

In another post on Instagram, a hanging scroll by influential Chinese painter and pioneering comic artist Feng Zikai were also spotted in a corner of Lau’s home.

It seems the pieces we’ve managed to get a glimpse of thanks to her magazine interviews and social media posts may only be the tip of the iceberg. One could even assume that the art pieces and antiques in Lau’s home are worth even more than the house itself!

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.