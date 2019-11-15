Tic Tac is now an elegant lady with pristine fur. While she's growing taller, she's still very much a kitten. When you pick her up, she's a snug double handful.

Like all kittens, she's full of bounce and vigour. She plays ninja games with the big boy cats, pouncing out at them and challenging them to wrestling matches.

It was about three weeks ago when she was playing with Swooner that I sensed she was different. There was an intent look and some rather fancy prancing that looked very much like flirting.

As Tic Tac is just four months old, she's way too young to be into adult entertainment. I told myself I must be imagining it.

But the next day, Tic Tac was rolling on the floor in front of the boys, holding her tail up and there was no missing the message: tarts on street corners swinging their handbags are discreet compared to our kitten.

Fortunately, Target and Swooner are neutered so our baby cat wasn't about to find herself in trouble. But poor Tic Tac was distraught.

Unlike human people, cats are slaves to their fertility cycle. They can't simply switch off their bodies.