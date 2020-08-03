Celebrate National Day with these food specials

Janelle Yong
Wonderwall.sg
Paris Baguette
PHOTO: Instagram/primadelisg

National Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than through our shared love of food? Here are some delicious food specials you can feast on this National Day.

LiHO: Pink Panda milk tea

Made with red velvet milk tea with crunchy white chocolate balls, this gorgeous drink is perfect for National Day IG pics.

Note: Only available via the Foodpanda app.

Find out more here

Burger King: XXL Rendang Burger

For one month only, the legendary Rendang Burger is back and available in XXL size, which means it's meatier than ever. Not a beef-eater? Try the equally shiok Rendang Tendergrill Chicken Burger instead.

Available from 1 to August 31 2020. Find out more here

Din Tai Fung: Steamed Chilli Crab Xiao Long Bao

View this post on Instagram

Yes! Our Steamed Chilli Crab & Pork Xiao Long Bao are back! 🤭⁣ ⁣ A well-loved rendition of our signature Xiao Long Bao, prepare your taste buds for a combination of succulent crab meat & juicy pork in a spicy crab-based broth. ⁣ ⁣ Available from 1 - 31 August only, enjoy yours at $7.50 for 4pcs before it’s too late!⁣ ⁣ P.S. UOB cardmembers, enjoy 10% off 🥳⁣ ⁣ T&Cs apply. Price & amount stated are before GST & service charge, and may vary across restaurants. Valid for dine-in & in-store takeaway, while servings last. Not valid for food deliveries and/or online ordering. For full T&Cs - Link in bio. ⁣ #dintaifungsg #dintaifung #taiwanesecuisine #chillicrab #ccxlb #nationalday #xiaolongbao #singaporefoodie #feedfeedsg #instafoodsg #foodstagram #sgfoodies #foodoftheday #sgeats #instaeats #igfoodies #sgfoodiegram⁣

A post shared by Din Tai Fung Singapore (@dintaifungsg) on Jul 30, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

What's better than a tasty platter of dim sum? How about Din Tai Fung's Steamed Chilli Crab and Pork Xiao Long Bao? Made with crab meat and pork in a spicy crab-based broth, this is one dish you won't want to miss.

Available from 1 to August 31, 2020 Find out more here

Domino's Pizza: For the love of local

Even more chilli crab, this time in the form of Chilli Crab Pizza from Domino's. You can also check out the other National Day bundles, which pay tribute to Singaporean flavours with dishes like Banana Kaya pizza and Ondeh-Ondeh Lava Cake.

Find out more here

Goodwood Park Hotel: SG55 Bundles

View this post on Instagram

Available exclusively from 31 July to 10 August 2020, enjoy a fun home celebration this National Day period with a set menu featuring dishes from all our restaurants, limited edition snacks and desserts!⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ National Day Celebratory Set Menu⁠⠀ - Pork Shepherd’s Pie from L’Espresso⁠⠀ - Chicken Satay (3 pcs) with condiments from Coffee Lounge⁠⠀ - Chilled Angel Hair Pasta with King Crab, Caviar, Sakura Ebi and White Truffle Vinaigrette from Gordon Grill⁠⠀ - Deep-fried Sea Perch with Spicy Lemongrass Sauce from Min Jiang⁠⠀ - Durian Crepe from The Deli⁠⠀ * ($55+ per set, good for one person)⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ Link in our Bio for National Day Treats.⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ #GoodwoodParkHotel #GoodwoodExperience #DineGoodwood #GoodwoodDining #CoffeeLounge #GordonGrill #Lespresso #MinJiang #TheDeli #Durian #NationalDay #nationaldaytreats

A post shared by Goodwood Park Hotel (@goodwoodparkhotelsg) on Jul 24, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT

From savoury snacks like Spicy Salted Egg Yolk Lotus Root Chips to sugary treats like the Happy 55 Sweet Treats Box

(Think intricately crafted red and white macarons and tarts that look almost too good to eat), Goodwood Park Hotel's SG55 Bundles are sure to whet your appetite.

Available from July 31 to August 10, 2020. Find out more here

LeVeL 33: National Day Platter

" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">
View this post on Instagram

" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Launching on 1 Aug: Local favourites inspired National Day platter Hainanese chicken sliders, sambal stingray croquettes, Ibérico Char Siew, salted egg fries and sweet potato fries for just $55 Drop us a text for pre-order now! Available for takeaway and dine-in, from 2.30pm onwards

A post shared by LeVeL33 (@level33_sg) on Jul 22, 2020 at 3:36am PDT

LeVeL 33's National Day Platter takes hawker food to the next level with atas versions of classic dishes like Hainanese Chicken Sliders and Glazed Iberico Pork Char Siu skewers.

Available from 1 to  August 9, 2020. Find out more here

Pan Pacific Singapore: Opalys Raspberry Entremet

Posted by Pan Pacific Singapore on Thursday, July 16, 2020

If you have a hardcore sweet tooth, take a gander at Pan Pacific Singapore's deluxe Opalys Raspberry Entremet. This 1 kg work of art is made from White Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Confit, Feuilletine Crunch and Red Velvet Sponge.

Available from 1 to  August 16, 2020 Find out more here

Prima Deli: Special National Day Treats

" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">
View this post on Instagram

" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Launching on 1 Aug: Local favourites inspired National Day platter Hainanese chicken sliders, sambal stingray croquettes, Ibérico Char Siew, salted egg fries and sweet potato fries for just $55 Drop us a text for pre-order now! Available for takeaway and dine-in, from 2.30pm onwards

A post shared by LeVeL33 (@level33_sg) on Jul 22, 2020 at 3:36am PDT

Nothing says "I love Singapore" like a feast of adorable lion-themed confectionary products. From Mane Mane cakes and Lion Breads to other tasty treats like Strawberry Swiss Rolls and Red & White Cupcakes, Prima Deli's National Day goodies are perfect for kids and the young at heart.

Available till August 14, 2020 Find out more here

Yan: Taste of Home Share Pack

Facebook/YanCantoneseCuisine

Share a meal with your loved ones this National Day with Yan's Taste of Home National Day Share Pack. Drawing inspiration from well-loved Singaporean food, the set includes dishes such as Steamed Hainanese Chicken with Sticky Rice wrapped in Lotus Leaf, Deep-fried Sambal Crayfish Rolls and Yan's Signature Soy Chicken.

Available from 1 to August 31, 2020 (except 8 and August 9) Find out more here

York Hotel Singapore: White Rose Cafe National Day Specials

View this post on Instagram

🇸🇬 NATIONAL DAY DINING PROMOTION 🇸🇬 Dine like a true-blue Singaporean with us this National Day! To commemorate this momentous occasion, we are offering a special takeaway menu for August. The ‘Celebrate Singapore!’ set features familiar local delights such as D-I-Y Kueh Pie Tee and Grilled Chicken & Pork Satays. On 9 and 10 August, enjoy an unforgettable feast where Singaporean classics awaits. White Rose Café will be serving the ‘Heritage Flavours of Singapore’ a la carte buffet lunch in celebration of Singapore’s 55th birthday! As a country known for its local specialties, feast on an array of classics such as our signature Fish Head Curry, Kung Pao Chicken, crispy Roti Prata with Chicken Curry, Nonya Laksa and much more! ‘𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓮 𝓢𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓪𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓮!’ 𝓢𝓮𝓽 (𝓣𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓪𝔀𝓪𝔂) 1 to 31 August 2020 Price:S$55 net ‘𝓗𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓪𝓰𝓮 𝓕𝓵𝓪𝓿𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼 𝓸𝓯 𝓢𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓪𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓮’ 𝓪 𝓵𝓪 𝓬𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓮 𝓑𝓾𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓽 𝓛𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 (𝓓𝓲𝓷𝓮-𝓲𝓷) 9 and 10 August 2020, 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. S$38++ per adult and S$19++ (child aged 5 to 11 years of age) @dbsbank, @posb, @uobgroup and @hsbc cardholders, 1 dines free with 3 paying adults for the ‘Heritage Flavours of Singapore’ a la carte buffet lunch with reservation and full payment made by 2 August 2020. For reservation, please call White Rose Café at (65) 6737 0511 ☎️. 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸➡️𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝗶𝘁.𝗹𝘆/𝟯𝟬𝘁𝗺𝘁𝗞𝗭 𝘁𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘂𝘀. • • • #yorkhotel #yorkhotelsg #comfortfood #stayhome #staysafe #sgunited #savefnbsg #stfoodtrending

A post shared by York Hotel Singapore (@yorkhotelsg) on Jul 19, 2020 at 8:56pm PDT

Whether you're eating out or staying in this National Day, York Hotel Singapore's White Rose Cafe has you covered. On 9 and August 10, diners can feast on White Rose Cafe's Heritage Flavours of Singapore a la carte Buffet Lunch with classic dishes like Fish Head Curry, Kung Pao Chicken and more.

Alternatively, enjoy a family meal at home with the Celebrate Singapore! Set, featuring local favourites such as Kueh Pie Tee, Nasi Lemak and satay.

Available from 1 to August 31, 2020 | Heritage Flavours of Singapore Buffet Lunch only available from 9 to August 10, 2020 Find out more here

Paris Baguette: Childhood Croissants

PHOTO:  Paris Baguette

Take a trip down memory lane with Paris Baguette's limited-edition National Day croissants. Available in 3 flavours - Milo Croissant, Rose Bandung Croissant and Condensed Milk Croissant - these fragrant croissants come with a delicious burst of nostalgia.

Available from 1 to August 9, 2020 Find out more here

R&B Tea: National Day-themed drinks

Last but not least, R&B Tea has 2 new flavours to help boba lovers celebrate National Day. Introducing Strawberry Green Tea with Cheese Cream and Strawberry Yakult (with juicy chunks of fresh strawberry!).

Available till August 31, 2020 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

#Lifestyle #Food and Drinks #national day