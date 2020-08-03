Celebrate National Day with these food specials

National Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than through our shared love of food? Here are some delicious food specials you can feast on this National Day.

LiHO: Pink Panda milk tea

Made with red velvet milk tea with crunchy white chocolate balls, this gorgeous drink is perfect for National Day IG pics. Note: Only available via the Foodpanda app. Find out more here

Burger King: XXL Rendang Burger

For one month only, the legendary Rendang Burger is back and available in XXL size, which means it's meatier than ever. Not a beef-eater? Try the equally shiok Rendang Tendergrill Chicken Burger instead. Available from 1 to August 31 2020. Find out more here

Din Tai Fung: Steamed Chilli Crab Xiao Long Bao

What's better than a tasty platter of dim sum? How about Din Tai Fung's Steamed Chilli Crab and Pork Xiao Long Bao? Made with crab meat and pork in a spicy crab-based broth, this is one dish you won't want to miss. Available from 1 to August 31, 2020 Find out more here

Domino's Pizza: For the love of local

Even more chilli crab, this time in the form of Chilli Crab Pizza from Domino's. You can also check out the other National Day bundles, which pay tribute to Singaporean flavours with dishes like Banana Kaya pizza and Ondeh-Ondeh Lava Cake. Find out more here

Goodwood Park Hotel: SG55 Bundles

From savoury snacks like Spicy Salted Egg Yolk Lotus Root Chips to sugary treats like the Happy 55 Sweet Treats Box (Think intricately crafted red and white macarons and tarts that look almost too good to eat), Goodwood Park Hotel's SG55 Bundles are sure to whet your appetite. Available from July 31 to August 10, 2020. Find out more here

LeVeL 33: National Day Platter

LeVeL 33's National Day Platter takes hawker food to the next level with atas versions of classic dishes like Hainanese Chicken Sliders and Glazed Iberico Pork Char Siu skewers. Available from 1 to August 9, 2020. Find out more here

Pan Pacific Singapore: Opalys Raspberry Entremet Posted by Pan Pacific Singapore on Thursday, July 16, 2020

If you have a hardcore sweet tooth, take a gander at Pan Pacific Singapore's deluxe Opalys Raspberry Entremet. This 1 kg work of art is made from White Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Confit, Feuilletine Crunch and Red Velvet Sponge. Available from 1 to August 16, 2020 Find out more here

Prima Deli: Special National Day Treats

Nothing says "I love Singapore" like a feast of adorable lion-themed confectionary products. From Mane Mane cakes and Lion Breads to other tasty treats like Strawberry Swiss Rolls and Red & White Cupcakes, Prima Deli's National Day goodies are perfect for kids and the young at heart. Available till August 14, 2020 Find out more here

Yan: Taste of Home Share Pack

Facebook/YanCantoneseCuisine Facebook/YanCantoneseCuisine Share a meal with your loved ones this National Day with Yan's Taste of Home National Day Share Pack. Drawing inspiration from well-loved Singaporean food, the set includes dishes such as Steamed Hainanese Chicken with Sticky Rice wrapped in Lotus Leaf, Deep-fried Sambal Crayfish Rolls and Yan's Signature Soy Chicken.

Available from 1 to August 31, 2020 (except 8 and August 9) Find out more here

York Hotel Singapore: White Rose Cafe National Day Specials

Whether you're eating out or staying in this National Day, York Hotel Singapore's White Rose Cafe has you covered. On 9 and August 10, diners can feast on White Rose Cafe's Heritage Flavours of Singapore a la carte Buffet Lunch with classic dishes like Fish Head Curry, Kung Pao Chicken and more. Alternatively, enjoy a family meal at home with the Celebrate Singapore! Set, featuring local favourites such as Kueh Pie Tee, Nasi Lemak and satay. Available from 1 to August 31, 2020 | Heritage Flavours of Singapore Buffet Lunch only available from 9 to August 10, 2020 Find out more here

Paris Baguette: Childhood Croissants PHOTO: Paris Baguette PHOTO: Paris Baguette Take a trip down memory lane with Paris Baguette's limited-edition National Day croissants. Available in 3 flavours - Milo Croissant, Rose Bandung Croissant and Condensed Milk Croissant - these fragrant croissants come with a delicious burst of nostalgia.

Available from 1 to August 9, 2020 Find out more here

R&B Tea: National Day-themed drinks

Last but not least, R&B Tea has 2 new flavours to help boba lovers celebrate National Day. Introducing Strawberry Green Tea with Cheese Cream and Strawberry Yakult (with juicy chunks of fresh strawberry!). Available till August 31, 2020 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.