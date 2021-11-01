Celebrity chef Gaggan Anand on the Michelin Guide: 'A French guy judging Indian food is racist'

Indian celebrity chef Gaggan Anand, known for his plate licking and finger cone innovations, says the Thai government's failure to clamp down on Covid-19 forced him to close his eponymous restaurant in Bangkok and head to the United States.

He has been in New York since June, consulting for an equity fund interested in investing in the food and beverage industry.

While in the Big Apple, Anand was vaccinated and proudly states he has had four jabs - "two Chinese and two American. If you tell me to take two more I'll take six," he says in an interview in the South China Morning Post's new video series Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo.

Anand is done with quarantines, which probably means he is not coming to Hong Kong any time soon because of its stringent requirements - up to 21 days of quarantine.

He doesn't think he will reopen his restaurant Gaggan Anand in Bangkok for another six months.

When his restaurant shut some of his staff left, but early next month the remaining 24 staff will fly to Singapore, where he will operate a sold-out pop-up restaurant at the Mandala Club for 10 weeks.

He says the coronavirus pandemic that has dragged on for over 18 months has shattered chefs' confidence.

"As a chef you're a man with the skill of your hands and if you can't cook any more, or aren't allowed to cook, it is a very difficult situation for chefs to exist," he says.

The United States and Europe are lifting Covid-19 restrictions with vaccination rates of 75 per cent or higher, and now children are getting vaccinated in the US.

"Once you reach that stage of the whole country being vaccinated … it's a stage where you say 'we live with this virus and our hospitals can take the risk'," he says. "This is how countries will open up. This is the future.

"In years to come you won't have Covid disappeared and written in the book of history. It will exist. It's just how each country will adapt, one by one."

Golden Rose by Gaggan Anand. PHOTO: Saluk Kaewchuer

Anand opened his current restaurant Gaggan Anand in November 2019 after falling out with his partners over operations at the award-winning Gaggan in Bangkok, which was booked solid.

Both restaurants had relied mainly on overseas guests, who flew into Bangkok after making reservations months in advance in anticipation of a wacky, mind-blowing gastronomic experience that included licking plates to the song Lick it Up by metal band Kiss, the placing of cone-shaped food on guests' middle fingers and menus illustrated with emojis.

Now, he says, fine dining post-Covid-19 means focusing on domestic diners, an end to four-hour meals, and limits on how many people can be seated per table.

Restrictions have made it difficult to return to what fine dining used to be, such as having live music in restaurants.

"Fine dining will always be a very difficult situation. If you don't have music, what other ways are you going to entertain people? The beauty of a table was a white tablecloth, a nice candle and flowers. Today we add something called hand sanitiser," he says. "So where's the beauty of a restaurant?"

Anand says Covid-19 has changed the way chefs cook.

"That is very challenging and it makes our job tougher. When Covid started, the most difficult thing was we were taught the last 20 years how to cook, how to measure, but we were never told how to put salt with gloves [on].

"I don't measure my salt - I always try to be very arrogant that I know exactly how much salt to put and I never measure it, and it's always perfect. And now you have to put salt with gloves [on] and it is not balanced because you can't feel the salt," he says.

"Eating and cooking with gloves is such an uncomfortable situation. You aren't smelling the food, you aren't tasting the food."

Ghewar by Gaggan Anand. PHOTO: Saluk Kaewchuer

At the same time, Anand believes people's eating habits have changed because the pandemic has forced them to cook and eat at home most of the time.

That has made a meal in a restaurant a special occasion, as it was decades ago.

"Cooking will become more sustainable because people can't afford expensive meals every day. It's very unhealthy to eat out every day. The connection with cooking is a human connection, and fine dining or any restaurant is supposed to be a social gathering. It was a weekend affair, it became a daily affair," he points out.

Pre-Covid-19, Anand's former restaurant Gaggan was named the top restaurant in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the first Indian restaurant based in Thailand to earn that recognition.

When he first won the prestigious honour, Anand claimed critics said it was a fluke, asking how an Indian restaurant in Thailand could be one of the best in the world. So he had to demonstrate he wasn't a one-hit wonder.

"I had to prove it to people again and again, and I only used innovation and my personality and cooking to prove that point further for a few years. I always answered people with food. Look at the world's greatest artists. They go against and criticise or kind of rebel or reform things by expression of art," he says.

"Gandhi taught us you can do it with silence, with your art, with your eyes. What means more than weapons? My weapon in my cooking was my food. I kept people quiet with my food again and again and again."

While he has done well in the rankings in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and World's 50 Best Restaurants, Anand is outspoken about how the French-owned Michelin dining guide scrutinises restaurants, particularly Indian ones.

"I have never found an Indian inspector there. My question is even if the inspector has spent five years in India or has an Indian wife, they will never understand the difference between a hing (asafoetida) in kachori, or a hing in a fried stew, and a hing in a cauliflower stew. They will never understand - they were not born in India," he says.

"How can a French Michelin guide judge Indian cuisine without even having an Indian inspector? Would the French accept [the] Ceat [Indian] tyre company going and doing restaurant awards in Paris? And giving them three stars with Indian guys who have spent 10 years in France? If they would not acknowledge that, why should we acknowledge that?

"This is why I do not accept Michelin as a restaurant guide. It's the whole ideology and the way they look down on us; it's racism, it's 100 per cent racist attitude towards the cuisine.

"It's exactly what happened four years back when Dolce and Gabbana used chopsticks to eat the pizza. If that is racist, then of course a French guy judging Indian food is completely racist."

Brain by Gaggan Anand. PHOTO: Saluk Kaewchuer

Anand is looking forward to his pop-up in Singapore and to reconnecting with people through his cooking, though he promises it will not be the same razzle-dazzle he gave diners in Bangkok.

"All those dishes that we could not ever do for 10 years because of fame and busy life, we did in the last seven months and the world has not seen it," he says, adding that he has evolved and Singapore will see something new.

"They do not know what's coming to them. So it's not emojis any more, it's not the old Gaggan any more, no more licking the plate."

World Map (Lick it up) by Gaggan Anand. PHOTO: Saluk Kaewchuer

He recently saw the popular Korean series Squid Game, which features a trial using a dalgona snack in one sequence.

"I was like 'OK I gotta make sure somebody licks, but we can't make that cookie, because that is lame, we can't make the sugar, that's lame'," he says.

"Imagine, how do you connect Squid Game with Gaggan's Lick it Up and the idea of the death penalty.

"You don't die, but we've connected it very well and that's going to be one of the courses in the Singapore pop-up."

