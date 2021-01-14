Century-old Taiwan factory turned into Harry Potter's world

Attention Harry Potter fans! Tainan “Ten Drum Cultural Village” opened the first “Magic Factory” in Taiwan on New Year’s Day.

The building’s wooden interior is created in a Hogwarts-like atmosphere, attracting countless people to pay a visit and take instaworthy pictures.

PHOTO: Instagram/hueichiux and Instagram/emily0920

Located in Rende District, the Ten Drum Cultural Village, which covers 7.5-hectares, is Asia’s first drum-themed international art village and located in a century-old sugar factory.

The second floor of the factory has been transformed into a magical space. The picture-perfect scenes include a magic corridor, huge windows, a flying broom, with all kinds of magical elements.

PHOTO: Instagram/jennifer.tww

Other than the instaworthy "library", there are also thrilling yet fun facilities such as the skywalk, the 7-metre-tall Speedwheel, sky swings and rock climbing, available in the village.