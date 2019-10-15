Changi travellers invited to virtually explore Indonesia's tourist destinations

Some of Indonesia's most popular destinations are currently being promoted with an interactive virtual reality (VR) experience at Changi Airport in Singapore.

Slated to run until Nov. 6, visitors to the VR booth located in Basement 2 of the airport's Terminal 3 have the opportunity to virtually travel to many destinations across the archipelago, such as Bali, Banyuwangi, Riau Islands, West Java, Sumba, Rapatwaken (Raja Ampat, Wakatobi and Bunaken), Jakarta, Lombok, Joglosemar (Yogyakarta, Surakarta and Semarang), Makassar and Ambon.

The booth also offers various bits of travel information, from tips to recommendations of places to visit, such as Borobudur and Lake Toba.

Named the Xperience Wonderful Indonesia Hub, the booth is part of a collaboration between a business unit of a travel and lifestyle service provider and technology company, Traveloka, named Traveloka Xperience, the Tourism Ministry, the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore and the Changi Airport Group.

Traveloka Xperience CEO Christian Suwarna said the hub aims to support the government's target of attracting 20 million foreign tourists in 2019 to Indonesia and to introduce the New Bali destinations.