Changi travellers invited to virtually explore Indonesia's tourist destinations

Raja Ampat in West Papua is among the destinations promoted at the Xperience Wonderful Indonesia Hub in Changi Airport, Singapore.
PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Some of Indonesia's most popular destinations are currently being promoted with an interactive virtual reality (VR) experience at Changi Airport in Singapore.

Slated to run until Nov. 6, visitors to the VR booth located in Basement 2 of the airport's Terminal 3 have the opportunity to virtually travel to many destinations across the archipelago, such as Bali, Banyuwangi, Riau Islands, West Java, Sumba, Rapatwaken (Raja Ampat, Wakatobi and Bunaken), Jakarta, Lombok, Joglosemar (Yogyakarta, Surakarta and Semarang), Makassar and Ambon.

The booth also offers various bits of travel information, from tips to recommendations of places to visit, such as Borobudur and Lake Toba.

Named the Xperience Wonderful Indonesia Hub, the booth is part of a collaboration between a business unit of a travel and lifestyle service provider and technology company, Traveloka, named Traveloka Xperience, the Tourism Ministry, the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore and the Changi Airport Group.

Traveloka Xperience CEO Christian Suwarna said the hub aims to support the government's target of attracting 20 million foreign tourists in 2019 to Indonesia and to introduce the New Bali destinations.

"Hopefully more tourists from Singapore will be interested in visiting Indonesia after exploring the various destinations available virtually at the booth," Christian said.

Meanwhile Changi Airport Group's Air Hub Development managing director Lim Ching Kiat said he expects the hub to inspire tourists who visit Changi to discover new destinations in Indonesia and plan their next trip to that place through Singapore. 

"Every week there are more than 500 flights to 13 Indonesian cities. This interactive experience can offer more information regarding Indonesian tourist destinations as a new reference for the travellers," Lim added.

More than 7,200 flights depart and land at Changi every week. One of the largest transportation hubs in Asia, the airport is also famous for maintaining its position as the World's Best Airport by Skytrax since 2013.

