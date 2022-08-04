Charge your EV for free with Bluecharge this National Day

TotalEnergies, operator of Singapore's largest EV charging network Bluecharge is waiving the annual subscription fee ($20) for all new membership sign-ups in August, in celebration of National Day.

Bluecharge is an EV charging network that was previously under EV car sharing service BlueSG, and subsequently bought over by TotalEnergies.

This offer runs for the entire month of August, is applicable to all locally registered EVs, and is valid for new and existing subscribers of Bluecharge.

While the annual membership subscription will be free, users will still have to pay for the actual charging time which costs $1/hour for the first three hours, and $2/hour thereafter.

However, between midnight and 11:59pm on Aug 9, Bluecharge members will be able to charge their vehicles for free at 455 Bluecharge stations.

Those without an existing Bluecharge membership will have to subscribe to an account before being able to redeem the free charge. Account activation also takes 24 to 48 hours.

Do keep in mind that their charge points supply an average of 3.7kW electric power, which can charge a 30kW battery in eight hours. Find out more about Bluecharge's service on their website.

With Singapore's aim to have 60,000 charging points islandwide by 2030, TotalEnergies sees this campaign as a reflection of the shared aim for cleaner and accessible mobility.

The company currently operates 1,500 charge points locally with usage has grown by 350 per cent over a year.

With the EV population in Singapore has grown by 50 per cent in the first half of 2022 alone, Bluecharge also aims to upgrade and expand its network to serve the growing EV market.

