The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)

Orchard Road is designed to make people go broke. Some of the buildings along Orchard Road charge so much that parking there is no different from getting your wheel clamped.

Fortunately, here’s where to get the cheapest parking in Orchard.

CHEAPEST PARKING IN ORCHARD ROAD: WEEKDAYS BEFORE 5/6PM

Generally, for a period of around 2 hours, the cheaper places to park at will cost around $3 to $4.50 on weekdays before 5/6pm. In comparison, ION parking costs between $5.23 (off-peak) and $6.32 (peak) for 2 hours.

Where to park in Orchard Parking rates Far East Plaza $1.61 for first hour, $1.07 for subsequent ½ hour (from 8am until 5pm) Plaza Singapura $1.28 for first hour, $0.43 for subsequent 15 minutes (before 6pm) Atrium @ Orchard $1.28 for first hour, $0.43 for subsequent 15 min (also valid eve of public holiday) The Heeren $1.50 per 30 minutes from 8am to 11pm

2 hours of free parking from Monday to Friday at Robinsons The Heeren with a minimum spend of $30 (first 100 redemptions a day). The Cathay $1.40 per 30 minutes (8am to 9:59am); $1.40 per hour (10am to 5:59pm) The Centrepoint $2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent half-hour (before 5pm) Lucky Plaza $1.93 for first hour, $1.28 for subsequent ½ hour (7am to 4:59pm) Orchard Central $3.10 for first 1.5hour, $1.50 for subsequent ½ hour (12am to 5:59pm) *SCAPE $2.05 per hour (before 5pm)

CHEAPEST PARKING IN ORCHARD ROAD: WEEKDAYS AFTER 6PM

For parking in Orchard on weekdays after 6pm, go for the places that charge per entry.

That way you can slowly enjoy your evening without having to look at the clock. Per entry parking at Orchard Road ranges from $2.57 to $3.50.

But if you’re just parking for an hour or less, then it’s cheaper to park at The Centrepoint, Liat Towers or street parking along Penang Road or Angullia Park.

Where to park in Orchard Parking rates Atrium @ Orchard $2.57 per entry (extended to 2:59am on Fri and eve of PH) Plaza Singapura $2.57 per entry from 6pm to 11:59pm from Monday to Thursday, extended to 2:59am on Fri and eve of PH ION Orchard $3.00 per entry (Mon to Thu from 5pm-11:59pm); $1.07 per hour (12am to 7:59am) Singapore Shopping Centre $3 per entry (after 8pm) The Heeren $1.50 every 30 minutes from 8am to 11pm

2 hours of free parking from Monday to Friday at Robinsons The Heeren with a minimum spend of $30 (first 100 redemptions a day). The Cathay $3 per entry (after 6pm to 7:59am the following day) Street parking at Penang Road $0.70 per 30 min from 5pm to 7am the following day The Centrepoint $2 for first hour, $1.50 for subsequent hour (after 5pm to 7am the following day) Street parking at Angullia Park or Grange Road $0.80 per 30min from 5pm to 10:30pm, $0.70 per 30min from 10:30pm to 7am the following day, capped at $5.60 Forum The Shopping Mall $3.20/entry from 5pm to 6am the following day Liat Towers $1.10/30min from 6pm to 10:59pm, $0.90/30min from 11pm to 6:29am the following day capped at $7.20 Far East Shopping Centre $3.50/entry from 6pm to 12am, $5.00/entry from 12am to 8am the following day

CHEAPEST PARKING IN ORCHARD ROAD: SATURDAYS

Parking at Orchard Road on Saturdays is understandably more expensive than weekdays, but there are places that charge the same weekday prices such as Liat Towers and Far East Shopping Centre.

After 5pm, street parking at Penang Road or Angullia Park/Grange Road is your best bet.

Where to park in Orchard Parking rates Atrium @ Orchard $2.57 for 1st 2 hrs; $0.43 for subsequent 15mins (3am to 5:59pm); $2.57 per entry (after 6pm) Plaza Singapura 3am to 5:59pm: $2.57 for 1st 2 hrs, $0.43 for subsequent 15mins;

$2.57 per entry (after 6pm) The Cathay $1.40 per hour (8am to 5:59pm), $3 per entry (after 6pm) Street parking at Penang Road $1.20 per 30 min (7am to 5pm), $0.70 per 30 minutes (5pm to 10:30pm) Street parking at Angullia Park or Grange Road $1.30 per 30 min (7am to 11am), $1.50 per 30 minutes (11am to 5pm), $0.80 per 30 min after 5pm Forum The Shopping Mall $2.60 for 1st hr, $1.40 for subsequent 30min from 6am to 5pm, $3.20/entry from 5pm to 6am the following day Liat Towers $1.50 per ½ hour from 6:30am to 5:59pm

$1.10 per ½ hour from 6pm to 10:59pm, $0.90 per 30min from 11pm to 6:29am the following day capped at $7.20 Far East Shopping Centre $3 for 1st hour, $1.50 for next subsequent ½ hour from 8am to 6pm

$3.50/entry from 6pm to 12am, $5.00/entry from 12am to 8am the following day

CHEAP PARKING IN ORCHARD ROAD: SUNDAYS