Check-in to these 'food hotels' for a sweet slumber

Eating in bed is probably one of life's best indulgences. Now how about sleeping in a room inspired by your favourite sweets and snacks?

Food-themed hotels are one of those travel niches that some travellers gobble up just for the experience. If you go absolutely bananas for all things gastronomical, here are some places to check out.

THE SWEET ESCAPE (UNITED STATES)

PHOTO: Facebook/The Sweet Escape

If you're excited by the idea of a chocolate slide, this luxurious vacation home rental is the place to be. The mansion in Florida is home to the world's only ice cream cone-shaped swimming pool.

It's definitely a party venue as the estate can sleep up to 52 people! The 10 rooms here are inspired by all-time favourite sweet snacks such as Oreo, Milky Way and M&M's.

ADELPHI HOTEL (AUSTRALIA)

Located on Melbourne's buzzing Flinders Lane, Adelphi Hotel boasts bragging rights to being the world's first dessert-themed hotel. But interior design-wise, the food inspiration is kept to a minimum and tasteful.

Think candy-shaped stools and other furniture that bring to mind sweet confections. In the room, guests are treated to a jar of snacks curated by one of Australia's best candy shops.

THREE WAYS HOUSE (ENGLAND)

PHOTO: Instagram/threewayshouse

The British take their puddings seriously and this cosy hotel is testament to that. Every Friday night since 1985, this hotel in Glou-chestershire has hosted the Pudding Club.

Great British tradition aside, guests can look forward to the pudding-themed room. You also have the option to retire to other rooms inspired by chocolates, syrup sponge and sticky toffee.

GLADSTONE HOTEL (CANADA)

The Gladstone Hotel in Toronto is not a venue specially dedicated to food per se, but it does house 37 artist-designed rooms. And one of the designers happens to be "gastronaut" and Food Network host Bob Blumer.

The Surreal Gourmet room features Swiss cheese canopy over the bed, Fruit Loops armoire and marshmallow pillows. There's also a selection of Blumer's personally curated foodie films on DVD.

FOOD HOTEL (GERMANY)

For a feel of what it's like to stay in a supermarket, plan a stay at this modern boutique hotel in Neuwied. Chairs shaped like shopping carts aside, the venue has an actual supermarket within its premise!

When it comes to the rooms, expect themes from Germany's biggest household names. These include food company Dr Oetker, crisps manufacturer Chio, confectioner Ferrero and brewer Veltins.