Chefs spill the tea on cooking for the super-rich and famous

On the entertainment deck of a multimillion-dollar superyacht, a huge white truffle from Alba in Italy is shaved over scrambled eggs, while a magnum of vintage Krug chills in a cooler.

That relaxed, luxurious lifestyle may be what the super-rich enjoy, but for those who work to make this kind of thing possible, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes. Chefs who cook for the mega-wealthy lead a stressful life as they cater to the whims of their bosses while making it all seem seamless.

Uwe Opocensky is now the executive chef at the Island Shangri-La hotel in Hong Kong and its Restaurant Petrus, but early in his career he worked in London for the famed Swiss chef Anton Mosimann.

“With outside catering, we did meals on the Orient Express [a luxury train], we were regulars at 10 Downing Street [the British prime minister’s residence], Buckingham Palace – we got the royal warrant – and even cooked at the White House, in Washington.”

After joining Mosimann’s in the early 1990s, Opocensky quickly moved through the ranks and was head chef within 18 months. It was brutally hard work, in at 6am and out at 1am six days a week – but with it came unique access, meaning that Opocensky cooked for (and talked with), among others, the Prince of Wales.

“We cooked for the royal family’s shooting weekends and I remember having a cup of tea with Prince Charles and talking to him for 45 minutes in front of a roaring fire. He loved a proper fried English breakfast and game dishes. Everything was British heritage produce and when he was entertaining it was always meat from his own butchers. We’d go to cook at his estate at Highgrove [in Gloucestershire, western England] up to three times a month.”

Naturally, the logistics and stresses of such high-profile guests and events meant that things didn’t always go smoothly.

“You get circumstances thrown at you, like having no electricity, or forgetting a dish. I was cooking for the queen on the Royal Barge on the Thames – only we’d somehow left the dessert behind. After she embarked, we slowed the boat down under Tower Bridge so the lemon tarts could be passed down to us!”

Opocensky also cooked for then-US president Bill Clinton on a visit to Britain where secret service agents stayed with the kitchen team, trying everything they made, and catered at 10 Downing Street for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales. Arguably the most glamorous gigs came with entertainment superstars.

“For very wealthy people, event organisers could get [Italian operatic tenor Luciano] Pavarotti to sing at a private dinner, or George Michael to play for you in the Maldives. We did an amazing 40th birthday in the south of France for a Scottish billionaire – he loved Stevie Wonder, so he brought him in to sing Happy Birthday.

“We did a bar mitzvah with Justin Timberlake providing the entertainment, then there were events with Destiny’s Child, Michael Jackson and the supermodels Kate Moss , Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell.”

It was great while it lasted, but does he miss that? “In a way yes, I do, but you develop as a chef. It really took few years off my life! I was single [then] and once worked for 72 hours straight and then slept for 24. It’s not something you can do forever.”

Chef Andrea Zamboni has more than two decades of experience working with some of the world’s best Italian chefs, including Gualtiero Marchesi – widely seen as the father of modern Italian cuisine.

Now chef of contemporary Italian restaurant Aria , in Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district, Zamboni recalls his own private catering experiences. His first came while working with the Cerea family at their famed restaurant Da Vittorio, near Bergamo, outside Milan in northern Italy.

“Da Vittorio is the perfect machine. They have three Michelin stars and [use] the very best ingredients. They have a very strong catering arm, everything from office functions to food for the Italian oil billionaires, the Moratti family.”

Zamboni believes that the key to successful private catering comes in choosing the right dishes – it’s not the time to experiment with something new, he says. “It’s all about smart planning – and making sure you do suitable dishes. Tagliatelle is my signature, but by the time I’d finish [plating] the last [serving], the first is stone cold! So do risotto, don’t do a new dish, or a special.”

For private events, everything is brought on site and then removed, meaning restaurant-level kitchens are set up, as well as gazebos, fridges, stoves and tables. When they leave, everything is removed. Zamboni was once part of the team catering for 5,000 for luxury label Loro Piana at Milan Fashion Week, where the numbers made it impossible to oversee every dish.

“There was no pass to check the plates before they go out, so I walked up and down the lines, checking the pace and rhythm. Army organisation was the only way to win! We would rather be ready and relaxed in good time, one hour before service.”

One of his favourite gigs was cooking for his beloved AC Milan football team on some of their foreign tours, notably in China in 2017. Zamboni revealed the pre-match snacks he’d provide the team: home-made apricot crostata tarts – and Nutella sandwiches.

“The food was mainly Italian, with well-done meat because they couldn’t risk anyone getting sick. There was a lot of salad, raw vegetables with no dressing, and fruit, as well as steamed rice for a few of the South Americans in the team. I asked [Gianluigi] Donnarumma [a 1.98 metre, or six foot six inch, tall young superstar goalkeeper], how do I fill you up?!”

He took some of the team’s superstars out for a night in Guangzhou, southern China, and has stayed in touch with them ever since, visiting them in Milan.

Vicky Cheng and Hiroyasu Kawate (left) prepared the food at Chryseis Tan’s wedding.

PHOTO: Instagram/chefvickycheng

Hong Kong-Canadian chef Vicky Cheng makes contemporary Chinese-French dishes at his one-Michelin-star VEA Restaurant and Lounge, in Hong Kong’s Central district.

Through his private catering arm, Kitcheng Limited, he has overseen dozens of private dinners and events for superstars from the worlds of music, film, business and fashion, both in Hong Kong and abroad.

One such event was for Chryseis Tan, a Malaysian celebrity and daughter of billionaire Vincent Tan. She was married at the Four Seasons Kyoto in Japan in November 2018 (a hotel her family owned at the time), with the wedding meal prepared by Cheng and Hiroyasu Kawate of two Michelin-star Florilège in Tokyo.

Grilled cheese with caviar and white truffle by Cheng.

PHOTO: Vicky Cheng

Cheng says: “Chryseis was a regular here at VEA with her friends. Once when we met, she told me she was getting married and asked if I would be able to cook at the wedding. She had some of her favourite dishes from VEA on the menu.”

One of them was a decadent caviar and cheese dish.

“It’s a very fancy grilled cheese with a crispy crust and high-quality caviar. It’s very comforting but luxurious at the same time. It could also be pre-made, warmed and the caviar scooped on top, while we added white truffle.”

Hokkaido crab, uni and chitarra (egg pasta) by Cheng.

PHOTO: Vicky Cheng

To cater the event for around 200 guests, Cheng and three of his team were joined by Florilège’s team and the Four Seasons’ kitchen staff. By far the most challenging was a dish featuring Hokkaido crab, uni and chitarra, an egg pasta typical of Italy’s Abruzzo region.

“It’s not an item I would have written on a menu for 200 guests! But, of course, it was her party. Trying to twirl the pasta and keeping it hot and moist meant we had the whole team on the line doing it, maybe 20 - 30 people doing the one dish.”

So how much more demanding are the ultra-wealthy, compared to regular diners?

Cheng says: “Fortunately for me, and maybe based on their experience at VEA, I’ve never had issues with famous or rich people. In almost every way, they just let me decide.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.