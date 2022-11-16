CHIJ St Nicks' canteen stall owner retires after over 30 years, tributes pour in for 'Orange Bowl uncle' and his fishball noodles

The success of one's food is not always measured in Michelin stars.

Sometimes, the true greatness of a humble bowl is measured by the ability to transport the diner to a specific time, place or memory.

Such is the case with Uncle Pang and his signature orange bowl of fishball noodles.

However, after over 30 years of operations, the CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School canteen stall owner is hanging up his apron and calling it a day.

Uncle Pang - affectionally known as the Orange Bowl uncle - is known throughout the school for his al dente noodles, fragrant soup and signature chilli that attract long queues during recess time.

Long snaking queues are a common sight at Uncle Pang's fishball noodles stall at St Nicks. Photo: Padlet.com

The fishball noodles hawker's retirement was announced by the school on their social media accounts which thanked him for his years of service.

Hailed as a "familiar and iconic part of [the] St Nicks family", Uncle Pang and his comforting bowl of noodles were cited as the basis of "joyful memories shared with friends simply enjoying a good meal in the school".

In a further show of appreciate to their beloved Orange Bowl uncle, the school has set up a website as a platform for alumnae and fans to pay tribute.

Many former St Nicks' girls took to the listed website with messages of thanks for Uncle Pang while sharing their own memories of having his fishball noodles.

One former student shared how she started her primary school journey with Uncle Pang's food on her first day of orientation, and that "she still longs for the taste of Uncle Pang's noodles which no one can top" that she "even brought [her] husband down to try his noodles".

Others commended the consistency of Uncle Pang's food, noting that the taste have remained unchanged throughout the years.

"I graduated from St Nicks in 1996, and I especially love to eat [Uncle Pang's] fishball noodles... When I was back for the 2012 St Nicks' Open House, I queued for a taste of his noodles and it brought back many cherished memories."

But perhaps the most touching tribute must be a heartfelt post from a 2002 graduate of the school who "leapt at any chance to head back for [Uncle Pang's] noodles". She stated that "[her] heart was full of regret" that her young daughter enrolling in Primary 1 next year wouldn't be able to have his noodles.

