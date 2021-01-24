Chinese and Indian dumplings become pop culture icons for artists far and wide

Dumplings are Elizabeth Fry’s ultimate comfort food. The designer, entrepreneur and founder of the Hong Kong-based Liz Fry Design company says the steamed variety are her favourite.

Fry, 38, has lived in Hong Kong for the past six years; her mother was born in the city and moved to Britain as a child.

“Dumplings are such an integral part of Hong Kong’s identity and culinary heritage,” she says. “I have friends who are obsessed with them.”

In 2019, Fry created a range of Hong Kong-themed merchandise, and the dumpling took centre stage. “Identity and heritage took on new meaning after the Hong Kong protests,” Fry says. “Exploring that identity through local food and culture became important to me.”

Elizabeth Fry of Liz Fry Designs says dumplings are her ultimate comfort food.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

A black ceramic mug dotted with multicoloured dumplings was the first of her themed pieces. Released in 2019 and priced at HK$160 (S$27.40), it sold quickly and is still one of her most popular designs. The following year, Fry released a red ceramic mug with the same dumpling theme in time for the Lunar New Year.

Her 2021 range features the siu mai – a dumpling with a chewy texture and a Hong Kong street food favourite. Siu mai in Hong Kong is typically filled with shrimp and pork, and wrapped in a yellow sheet of lye water dough.

Since the launch of the dumpling range, Fry has expanded her collection with patterned tablecloths, beeswax food wraps, lunch bags and bibs.

In 2020, her dumpling-themed face mask was born. Hong Kong retailers including Bookazine, A Station, Ekologic Living, and Culture Cove now stock her merchandise and international orders have been pouring in online, she says.

Dumpling-themed designs and art have been steadily gaining prominence in pop culture around the world in recent years. “I think dumplings have become a shorthand for various Asian cuisines in the West,” says Stephanie Shih, 34, a New York-based Taiwanese-American artist.

Shih’s parents moved to the US from Taiwan in the 1980s, and she says her ceramic replicas are inspired by the Asian-American pantry, and reflects the nostalgia of children raised by Asian immigrants in the 1980s and ’90s.

Stephanie Shih is a New York-based Taiwanese-American artist.

PHOTO: Guillaume Ziccarelli

“Groceries are incredibly intimate. We bring them into our homes, live with them, and feed our families with them,” she says. “My parents are both excellent cooks. We didn’t make dumplings often, but when we did it was a family affair, with my aunts and grandparents all sitting around the table. We would make hundreds at a time to freeze, and my mother would give them away as holiday gifts to non-Asian friends.”

Shih says her ceramic replicas are inspired by the Asian-American pantry.

PHOTO: Stephanie Shih

Shih started making ceramic models of dumplings in 2018 and has so far made more than 1,500 pieces. Strangers sometimes contact her on social media to share the memories her dumpling installations evoke; how they remind them of their childhood, or of late family members.

Shih started making ceramic models of dumplings in 2018 and has so far made more than 1,500 pieces.

PHOTO: Stephanie Shih

“I had no idea how much it would resonate with people,” she says. “My parents instilled in me that sharing food was a form of communication, a way to care for those you love. The project evolved organically, but in hindsight it feels fitting that my art practice and food heritage would find their way to one another.”

Since the launch of the dumpling range, Fry has expanded her collection with patterned tablecloths, beeswax food wraps, lunch bags and bibs.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Every year, Shih makes a few batches of gold-coloured dumplings, which requires a special overglaze and firing.

“Gold is prevalent in Chinese culture and it seemed like a fitting medium for this token of shared experience,” she says. Her porcelain dumplings retail for U$108 (S$143) and her golden ones are priced at US$208.

Her upcoming series of 87 porcelain dumplings and one gold dumpling, titled 88, is included in the Making in Between: Contemporary Chinese-American Ceramics exhibition, on until March 2021 at the American Museum of Ceramic Arts in Pomona in the US state of California. It includes work in clay by six Chinese-American artists from two generations.

Shih’s parents moved to the US from Taiwan in the 1980s.

PHOTO: Guillaume Ziccarelli

Dumplings have also inspired Sewon Rai, 30, an artist based in Gangtok, Sikkim, in northeastern India. He shot to national fame in his home country with his handcrafted dumpling key chains, made from ceramic clay.

Sewon Rai with his handcrafted dumpling key chains, made from ceramic clay.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“Momos have always been a part of Sikkim’s culture, and I thought it would make for a lovely memory and a lasting souvenir,” he says.

Priced at 150 rupees (S$3) per piece, the key chains take at least two weeks to craft by hand. Making the perfect ceramic dumpling is painstaking work, Rai says, and getting the fold right is especially hard.

Over the years, Rai has experimented with different colours and materials, including porcelain, stoneware and earthenware.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“Ceramics in general are difficult to work with, because they’re more fragile than eggs,” he explains. His dumpling key chains are bestsellers, and over the years he’s experimented with different colours and materials, including porcelain, stoneware and earthenware.

Yiying Lu, 38, an award-winning artist and entrepreneur and a bilingual TEDx speaker, wanted a dumpling emoji. Born in Shanghai and educated in Australia and Britain, Lu is now based in the US.

A specialist in cross-cultural branding and design, some of her best-known creative works are the “fail whale”, the image that used to pop up when Twitter was over capacity, the Pale Whale for American talk show host Conan O’Brien; and the Chinese paper-cut style Mickey Mouse and four other characters for Disneyland’s opening campaign in Shanghai, sliced out of paper rather than drawn or printed.

In 2015, a friend sent her a photo of Chinese potsticker, or American-Chinese dumpling, for a dumpling get-together in San Francisco.

“I wanted to express my excitement by replying with a dumpling emoji,” Lu says. No such emoji existed, so Lu decided to design one.

“I went back and cranked out the very first dumpling emoji – I called it the ‘bling bling dumpling’,” she says. Her emoji has blinking hearts for eyes, rosy cheeks and a big smile, and she plans to launch a limited-edition digital art piece on International Milk Tea Dumpling Day on April 20 this year.

Lu realised that dumplings have a special significance in Asia. “China has bao, jiaozi, potstickers, soup dumpling, wonton, zongzi, tangyuan , and all the Cantonese dim sum ; Japan has gyoza and dango ; Korea has mandu ; India has samosa and gujia ; Mongolia has buuz . The dumpling has historical and cultural value across all Asian countries,” she says.

In 2017, Lu refined the dumpling emoji and followed up with a series of others based on themes and beloved images from the East – chopsticks, a takeaway box, a fortune cookie, bubble tea and the peacock.

With friends, she launched a Kickstarter campaign to make a dumpling emoji available to everyone. It caught the attention of the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit based in America’s Silicon Valley that handles the consistent encoding and display of text characters and emojis.

Most food emojis don’t have human characteristics, so Lu removed the dumpling’s features and tilted it to a 45-degree angle – the final design found on Android and Apple phones today.

“Out of the variety of dumplings out there, I’ve chosen this particular ravioli-like, crescent-shaped dumpling as the final design to be used in a cross-cultural context,” she says.

Because she grew up in Asia, dumplings – a wholesome part of family traditions and meals – always held a special significance for her.

“Chinese people eat jiaozi on Chinese New Year’s eve,” she says. “Jiaozi is made of a thin sheet of wheat flour with a finely textured filling made of vegetables or meat that can be boiled, steamed or fried.

“The tangyuan sweet dumpling is eaten on the 15th day of Chinese New Year, on the Lantern Festival,” she adds. A ball of glutinous rice flour and water, it’s either boiled, served in a hot broth or deep-fried. “The round shape of the balls and the bowls in which they are served symbolise family unity,” Lu says.

Hun dun, the Chinese word for a type of soup dumpling that Westerners call “wonton”, also refers to the idea of primordial chaos, a state of the universe that is believed to have existed before creation, she adds.

“Dumplings conceal a filling that could be savoury or sweet, meat or vegetable; they have their own element of mystery – a little packet of the unknown,” Lu says. “When we take a bite to discover what’s inside, metaphorically we open up a new universe – a primordial chaos in your mouth.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.