Chinese grandmother goes viral with traditional costume videos

A handout photo. A former Peking Opera actress, the 76-year-old vlogger, dressed in hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group, impressed hundreds of thousands of netizens. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The first short video was filmed by her grandson Liu Haochen in early October, and received 1.76 million likes and over 60,000 comments on short video platform Douyin within a month.

Now known as vlogger "Grandma of Chenchen" with 200,000 fans, she has tried on many different costumes. Robes, earrings, exquisite headwear and fans with traditional Chinese paintings are some of her favorite elements in dressing.

Liu, also a lover of hanfu, said he wants to share happy memories with his grandma and to record her life at old age. And he found she is quite suitable for the clothing.

The grandma learned Peking Opera at 13, entered an opera school at 19 and then became an actress at Hunan Peking Opera Troupe in Hunan province. Now at the age of 76, she is still teaching opera.

She said she agreed the moment Liu invited her to shoot a video. "I didn't really know what it was about at the time. I thought it would be good to spend some time with Chenchen," she said, as Liu had been busy working far from home.

In October, she participated in a catwalk show in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, with performers much younger than her. The show began at 1 am and it was raining, but she said she quite enjoyed it.

"When I was on the stage, the audience kept shouting my name. I was very cheerful," she said.

Most of her videos are filmed outdoors, with some at scenic spots in different cities, often with other young hanfu lovers. For her, it's more like traveling than filming.

Along with videos about hanfu, she also shares her daily life — shopping, drinking milk tea and playing with cats. She said life has become more interesting compared with before, and is as energetic as any young person.