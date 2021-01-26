Chinese New Year 2021 limited edition makeup and skincare products

You know the drill. Come every Chinese New Year , beauty lovers like you and I keep our eyes peeled for limited edition makeup and skincare products painted red and fully decked in exquisite flower calligraphy and special zodiac designs. This year, it’s no different.

The global beauty industry has some neat limited edition designs up their sleeves to usher in the Year of the Ox – also known as the famously strong-headed (ahem, stubborn) zodiac.

As we decorate and ready our homes for a quieter CNY 2021 with lesser visitors, you can opt to surround yourself with limited edition products on your beauty shelves, cabinets, and vanity tables instead.

Here, a comprehensive guide to this Chinese New Year 2021’s limited edition makeup and skincare product launches (in alphabetical order):

1. Charlotte Tilbury

PHOTO: Charlotte Tilbury

It’s Charlotte Tilbury! The super cult-loved British makeup and skincare brand has nosedived into the festivities with a series of super huat limited edition launches, namely the classic Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream decked in red and gold ($150), and two new shades Matte Revolution lipsticks ($52 each) called Rose Wish, and Lucky Cherry, and a brand new K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Sweet Blossom ($52) – all clad in a limited edition edgy red bullet.

2. Christian Louboutin beauty

PHOTO: Christian Louboutin

A Christian Louboutin-inspired Chinese New Year 2021. From left, the Rouge Louboutin Matte Fluid Lip Colour ($134), Rouge Louboutin Matte Nail Colour ($80), and a limited edition set of Christian Louboutin red packets

Christian Louboutin angbaos (red packets), anyone? Christian Louboutin Beauty is now offering a set of limited edition red packets in a matching box complete with a pull-out drawer with any purchase at its Tangs counter. Want the red packets but not too sure what to buy?

Fret not. Of course, Christian Louboutin would want you to be decked in their signature red lips, nails, and umm, soles (who doesn’t?).

3. Clarins

PHOTO: Clarins

The new Clarins Double Serum formula now comes in a bigger 75ml iteration at $229 for those of us who just can’t get enough of it

The heritage French skincare and wellness brand, Clarins, is seizing the chance to unveil the newest addition to its beloved Double Serum – a jumbo 75ml version for $229 . The first edition of the Clarins Double Serum came about in 1985 in France – and this current formula is the eight edition of this cult-loved product.

To those of you who might be new to Clarins, you might be wondering: “Why Double?” Well, long story short, there are two chambers in this special bottle to ensure the ingredients are delivered separately into your palms, and freshly mixed by you before you apply it onto your skin.

Sounds interesting? Here’s another secret – Clarins is big on, and proud of their samples. Yup, you can walk in stores to get samples – and you might very likely end up buying more after you finish them Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

4. Dr Dennis Gross

PHOTO: Dr Dennis Gross

Dr Dennis Gross’ limited edition Chinese New Year 2021 Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel (usually 30 sets) comes with 5 extra sets in a jumbo value box for $135

Ever tried acid peels? If you’ve never tried acid skincare products, they definitely look and sound quite intimidating (don’t worry, we’ve all been there)!

So, here’s a good way to start if you’re interested but new to acid-based skincare – Dr Dennis Gross (he is a real doctor in New York City) has a series of acid wipes that are safe for you to use at home.

For first-timers, you might want to get the Ultra Gentle Daily Peel , followed by the Universal Daily Peel , and finally the Extra Strength Daily Peel (which comes in a limited edition CNY version!) for the seasoned skincare lover.

The wipes come in duo-pocket sachets – one side contains an acid-doused wet tissue, and the other side contains an alkali wet tissue.

Expect a pimple breakout a few days after you’ve used the wipes. Don’t worry, just keep using the wipes. It’s called a purge. However, if you have a history of allergies and acne, do consult your skin doctor before you try acid skincare products.

Finally, pardon my naggy self, you need to use a sunscreen daily if you use skincare products with acids.

5. Estee Lauder

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

From left, the limited edition Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Lipstick (540 Immortal) at $52, Double Wear Soft Glow Matte Cushion Compact at $75, and an Advanced Night Repair (50ml) at $175 – the latter comes with a golden keychain with red peony charm!

Here’s a very huat and traditional collection of five classic Estee Lauder skincare and makeup products drenched in red with peonies etched all over – namely the Advanced Night Repair which comes with a golden keychain with red peony charm, the Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Lipstick , the Double Wear Soft Glow Matte Cushion Compact, Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Lipsticks, and the Pure Colour Envy EyeShadow Palette.

If you’re still planning the decor for your house, consider peonies for they reportedly signify prosperity and good fortune for the year. Oh yes, how could we forget: with every purchase, you get to receive Estee Lauder red packets, Year of the Ox pouches, and peony crossbody bags!

6. Fenty Beauty

PHOTO: Fenty Beauty

From left: Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminiser in Cheeky, and the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in Royal Icing, in a limited edition CNY 2021 box is going for $85

Who doesn’t want to hop on the Chinese New Year bandwagon? Even Rihanna’s very own makeup label, Fenty Beauty, came up with a CNY 2021 limited edition set for $85 , which includes a Gloss Bomb (lip gloss) and a Diamond Bomb (highlighter) packed in a festive, red and black box emblazoned with gold calligraphy of what resembles an Ox.

7. Gucci Beauty

PHOTO: Gucci

Gucci Beauty’s Chinese New Year 2021 rendition – the Gucci Satin lipstick in shades 505 Janet Rust, 513 Emmy Red, and 25 Goldie Red now comes in limited edition red tubes for $53

Gucci Beauty painted three of its beloved lipsticks red in preparation for the upcoming Year of the Ox, namely the Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Satin in 505 Janet Rust, 513 Emmy Red, and the 25 Goldie Red for $53 each.

Nope, you did not see it wrong – Gucci Beauty did not jack up the price for these limited edition CNY lippies. Yes, it’s usually $53 apiece too. Also, you won’t be able find the 513 Emmy Red at Sephora. It’s stocked only at the Gucci Beauty Counter at BHG Bugis.

8. Supergoop!

PHOTO: Supergoop!

The limited edition Chinese New Year 2021 up-sized Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen with SPF 40 is now available at Sephora for $67

Doing some visiting this year? Don’t forget your sunscreen for you and your entire family! Supergoop! launched a limited edition supersized version of its beloved Unseen Sunscreen with SPF 40 at $67 .

Many reasons to swop your current tube of sunblock out for Supergoop! (especially if you have sensitive skin) – it’s full of antioxidants, oil-free, synthetics and parabens-free, and it’s strictly not tested on animals.

Also, if you are a busy woman who prefers multi-tasking products, you can use this as a natural-finish primer to help your makeup stay on longer for the entire day.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.