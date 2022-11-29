Chinese woman who lost legs in earthquake wears prosthetic limbs made by husband to dance in high heels again

A Chinese woman who lost both her legs has become an internet sensation after she mastered the art of dancing with prosthetic legs while wearing high heels.

Millions of people in mainland China have been captivated and inspired by Liao Zhi, from Chongqing, Sichuan province, in the southwest of the country after she overcame the tragic loss of both her legs in the devastating Sichuan earthquake of 2008 — with the support and ingenuity of her husband.

Now, through sheer determination and with the help of customised prosthetic limbs designed by her partner, she can once again enjoy dancing in high heels, CCTV reported.

"Dance is my ray of sunshine," says woman who lost both legs in an earthquake.

PHOTO: Weibo

A dancer before tragedy befell her, it did not take Liao long to start re-learning how to move without her legs.

Within a month of losing her limbs she was practising and after two months she could actually perform on stage.

However, the ability to dance while wearing high heels continued to evade her. That is until she met her now husband.

Liao said she had always been aware that the movement of her ankle joints was the biggest hurdle she faced, but after more than a decade of determined practice, she can now move skilfully.

In a video posted on mainland Chinese social media she can be seen wearing the prosthetic legs with high heels and dancing with her husband and little son on a pathway surrounded by trees and greenery.

The loving family dance together, captivating millions of Chinese netizens.

PHOTO: Weibo

With the family dressed all in black, the broadly smiling couple perform dance moves together.

Her husband is her perfect dance partner and they take every opportunity to practise at home. Also, when Liao switches to solo dancing, he is always by her side for support.

"The twinkle in his eyes makes a lot of sense to me," she told Chinese state-owned broadcaster CCTV.

Despite her disability, she has retained a positive attitude to life.

"Dance is my ray of sunshine, and while I would also be fine if I didn't dance, I would not feel the same sense of joy that it gives me when I do," she added.

The woman's story has moved millions on the internet, with many applauding her can-do spirit and happy demeanour.

One said: "It's like she dances with life."

"She definitely tells us a truth that we should never give up on ourselves," said another.

Years of practice and the support of her husband has brought joy back into the life of Liao Zhi.

PHOTO: Weibo

Stories about disabled people who have overcome life challenges are popular on mainland Chinese social media and frequently go viral.

Last week, a 29-year-old man with a prosthetic leg in Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province, who is a marathon enthusiast completed a city marathon.

In October, a mother in Sichuan province gained widespread applause for helping her autistic four-year-old son cultivate his musical talent.

ALSO READ: Blind Chinese make-up artist teaches thousands of visually impaired women to apply make-up using sense of touch

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.