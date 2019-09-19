Chongqing hotpot-flavoured lollipops a hit thanks to Alibaba's Jack Ma

Lollipops with a spicy Chongqing hotpot flavor recently went viral online after Alibaba founder Jack Ma tasted it at a fair in Hangzhou on Sept 14.

This snack, created by a Chongqing hotpot chain Peijie Hotpot, has three flavors from mild, medium to strong.

At 30 yuan (S$5.80) per piece, the lollipops quickly sold out at the fair hosted by the Taobao Maker Festival in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province.

The exhibition and trade fair is currently underway at the Hangzhou Boiler Factory and the West Lake until Sept 25.

It brings traders of Taobao, Alibaba's e-commerce platform, face-to-face with customers.

More than 1,000 products ranging from technology, Chinese style, fashion, design, and cuisine are competing for consumers' attention, with novelties becoming the hottest items of this year's festival.