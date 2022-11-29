Chris Hemsworth DNA test shows higher dementia risk but it's not a prognosis

I worry about developing my mother's dementia. I don't want to unravel as she has, lose the essence of me, all my stories, my connection to my children. I don't want them to have to look after me when I'm her age.

Naturally then, stories like Chris Hemsworth's alarm me. The Australian actor and star of Marvel's Thor movies has recently been found to be at heightened risk of developing Alzheimer's disease due to his genetics.

The knee-jerk reaction could be to dash off and get the same genetic test he had, in hopes of understanding if I'm at risk too. But then I unpack the anxiety carefully and try not to panic.

After all, everybody says depression is genetic, and so far I have avoided that illness, despite my mother suffering from it for many years.

It could be my mother's long history of depression, and not DNA, that contributed to her dementia.

Depression, especially if it manifests in early adulthood and is resistant to treatment, is a significant and independent risk factor for dementia down the road.

Hemsworth's apparent vulnerability to dementia is based on the fact he inherited two copies of the APOE4 gene variant. APOE4 is associated with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia.

The APOE (or apolipoprotein E) gene is important in mammals for the metabolism of fats, but three decades ago, scientists concluded it might also play a part in a person developing Alzheimer's.

There are at least three versions of the gene that everyone inherits two of — one from each parent. The main versions are E2, E3 (which are the most common, and found in more than half of the general population) and E4.

E4 is the most notorious, for its links to chronic diseases like heart disease as well as Alzheimer's, while E2 is generally viewed as playing a more 'protective' role.

Nothing is ever that simple, however, with some studies indicating APOE4 to also be protective, against, for example, chronic airway obstruction, gallstones and liver disease.

Simultaneously, there's evidence to suggest APOE2 may in fact elevate the risk of aneurysms, peptic ulcers and cervical disorders.

In the midst of all these gene types and risk factors, it's important to remember, as the UK Alzheimer's Society reminds us, that most dementias — 99 per cent in fact — are not passed down through families.

Also, it pays to bear in mind that no genetic test can tell you with any degree of certainty whether you're going to suffer with dementia down the line. Especially not the ones that these days are readily available online and cost less than a coffee and sandwich.

The US-based Alzheimer's Association doesn't encourage using these types of cheap tests for multiple reasons.

Firstly, they're not nearly as reliable as testing in an accredited genetics lab and they don't come with counselling, meaning a person might misunderstand or become unduly anxious about what are essentially erroneous results.

Genetic tests for dementia risk variants, the organisation warns, are not recommended, "because knowing whether someone has genetic risk variants does not mean knowing for certain whether they will develop dementia", says the organisation.

"A person who has risk variants may have a higher risk of developing dementia, but even someone at a higher risk may never develop the condition," it adds.

Dementia is becoming increasingly common the longer humans live, and so more people are dealing with the disease in parents and grandparents. This, coupled with sensational stories in the media, serves to heighten anxiety surrounding the illness.

Unnecessary anxiety aside, the risk of Alzheimer's does increase if somebody in your family developed Alzheimer's disease before the age of 60. In this case, there might be a diagnosis of Familial Alzheimer's disease (FAD).

If one parent bears the gene that causes FAD, each of their children has a 50 per cent chance of inheriting it. And if they do, they could develop Alzheimer's disease young as well — even as early as their 40s or 50s.

However, as Australian dementia support organisation Dementia Australia points out: "This form of Alzheimer's disease affects an extremely small number of people — probably no more than 100 at any given time among the whole population of Australia."

On withdrawing from work to concentrate on living well and spending time with his family, Hemsworth said: "The idea that I won't be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear."

But it's incorrect to interpret the movie star's genetic findings as a prognosis. The Alzheimer's Association says that some people with APOE4 can reach as old as 90 and never develop dementia, whereas others with APOE2 can develop dementia much earlier in life.

Living with my mother's depression made me both aware and fearful of it, especially given the suggestion I could "get it from her". This has probably influenced how I've lived my life, and by extension contributed to protecting me from the condition.

Experts keep telling us that lifestyle and age remain the biggest determining factors in developing or not developing dementia, and while we can't do much about age, we can make choices on the way we live.

Positive lifestyle interventions, according to a 2019 study, can make a difference to more than 95 per cent of those even with a high genetic risk.

