Citroen C5 Aircross gets refreshed with bolder exterior styling

Citroen has updated its C5 Aircross SUV.

A bold new look

Curves give way to more structured lines throughout the new car. At the front, the C5 Aircross sports a new logo. It is visually linked via a chrome strip into the new daytime running lights.

There’s also a redesigned intake beneath the grille, flanked by redesigned intakes at either end that act as air curtains to improve the car’s aerodynamics.

New upright grille visually connects the redesigned logo with the new daytime running lights.

PHOTO: Citroen

From the flank, you’ll also note the car’s new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There’s new Glossy Black rear-view mirror shells, which pair with the glossy black roof bars.

The rear of the C5 Aircross now gets a new LED light signature for the tail-lights. The lamp units are now fitted with dark and structured glass, to further highlight the three LED lighting modules.

A new Eclipse Blue body colour, which changes from dark blue to black depending on the external light, is also now offered.

Improved ergonomics

In the cabin, the new C5 Aircross gets a new 10-inch touchscreen that appears to float on the dashboard.

It is claimed to offer improved ergonomics by offering direct-access climate controls alongside a higher reading height that helps you to keep your eyes on the road.

The cabin also features a new 10-inch touchscreen and a redesigned centre console.

PHOTO: Citroen

The car’s air-conditioning vents have also been modernised with a new horizontal design. Below them rests a reconfigured central console, with a more ergonomic layout.

There’s also a new e-Toggle gear selector and a new driving mode selection button.

The new C5 Aircross continues to be offered with three individual sliding, reclining and retractable rear seats. They allow the boot volume to be increased from 580 litres to 720 litres.

The firm’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension will continue to feature in the updated SUV.

Read all about the facelifted Citroen C3 Aircross here!

This article was first published in Torque.