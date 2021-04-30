From cleaning drains to polishing Michelin stars, a Chinese chef's journey

When did you come to Hong Kong? "I was born in Guangzhou and in 1977, at the age of 14, came here with my family because it was easier to make a living, although we started out living in a wooden hut. Soon after we arrived, I started working at Lung Yu Chinese Restaurant, in Jordan, where I cleaned the bathrooms, washed dishes and made tea for the chefs."

How did you learn how to cook? "I watched the chefs cook, especially the ones who had flair. After they left for the day I had to clean the kitchen, but not before I tried my hand at cooking their leftovers with the wok. I finished cleaning around 1am.

"The restaurant had three storeys, with the kitchen on the ground floor, but below was a storage area with no lift. At 8am, I had to carry ingredients up to the kitchen, including large bags of rice and flour that were probably heavier than me."

What do you remember most about that job? "It was very tough work. I had to clean the bathrooms and the drain always got clogged because the chefs and dishwashers would sweep broken dishes and food into the drain. I was the smallest so I had to clear it. When I pulled my hand out it would invariably be bloody. That's why I am so careful about keeping drains clean."

Steamed crab claw with egg white and hua diao wine served at Tin Lung Heen.

PHOTO: Tin Lung Heen

Where did you go next? "I learned how to cook bit by bit and then became a cook when I went to Jiang Nan Seafood Restaurant, where I lived underneath the staircase. I gutted and cleaned the fish, and chopped chicken for a few months, and cooked. Several months later I went to Golden Hill Restaurant, on Lockhart Road, and did the late shift for HK$1,800 (S$308) a month in 1978-79.

"It was there that I thought I should be able to cook everything, so I learned the basics. The kitchen has many sections. If I worked in every section, I would never finish learning all of them, so I learned as much as I could. During breaks I learned how to make dim sum, and I saved up my holidays to go back to Guangzhou for about two weeks to learn how to make roast meats from my aunt."

What did you learn at Maxim's Palace Chinese Restaurant in Causeway Bay? "I worked there when it opened, in 1981. The kitchen was so big, I was the seventh wok and 18 years old at the time. Near the restaurant were many dai pai dongs. After my shift was over I worked at these food stalls until 4am. I was tired but wanted to earn my first bucket of gold.

"At 5am the chefs arrived to make dim sum so I got there at 4am to learn. Then at 10am I went back to my wok station. At 2pm I learned to make dim sum again. I only slept three hours each day, and my hair turned yellow. I thought time was precious to learn all these skills. I even learned how to make noodles and wrappers for dim sum."

What was it like going to South Africa? "At 23 years old, I went abroad for the first time, to South Africa to work in a Chinese restaurant in Johannesburg. I didn't know much English, but I had to communicate with the black cooks to teach them how to make Chinese food. I asked my father to send me English tapes that I listened to every day after work. After a while I could string sentences together.

Skewed prawns with Jinhua ham and vegetables.

PHOTO: Tin Lung Heen

"The owner asked me if I knew how to roast pigs and I said yes, very easy. The next morning he delivered 10 live pigs and I had to kill them; luckily I didn't have to kill a cow.

"I was there for a year, to save enough to buy a flat. I constantly talked about money with the boss. He gave me a good salary, about HK$5,000, and I suggested on Saturdays and Sundays people would buy dim sum and that he should give me a 10 per cent cut of the sales, as well as for banquets. I also made walnut cookies, preserved egg pastries and mooncakes to sell in Chinatown, and made 10 per cent from that, too.

"The boss asked me how I had the time to do all this. I said each day has 24 hours. At night I didn't sleep, I just napped in a chair for a bit and then woke up and continued working. I managed to buy my first flat, in Kwun Tong, for HK$180,000 in cash."

Where did you go after returning to Hong Kong? "In 1990, after a three-year stint in Beijing, I came back to Hong Kong to be head chef of Yung Kee, when I was 27 years old. There were nine woks in the kitchen to cook for customers on four floors. As head chef, to shout at the guy at the ninth wok, you had to take a deep breath first.

"We also did lots of competitions called 'Best of the Best' at the Hong Kong Convention Centre. I learned how to compete, how to make the plating nice, and we thought of new dishes that were traditional in taste."

What did you learn at Lei Garden? "I worked at Lei Garden for over two years, from 1997. The boss is Chan Shu Kit. He used to be a headmaster and he criticised me to death. One time he said I had the highest salary but was the most useless.

Double-boiled chicken soup with fish maw in a baby coconut.

PHOTO: Tin Lung Heen

"Once he asked me to stir-fry a few slices of cucumber, celery, mushroom and choi sum. The next day he got so angry with me. He said what I cooked had no wok hei ['breath of the wok']. He had put it in the fridge and the next morning he said he couldn't taste the wok hei. I had to find a way to have wok hei in the food. So I slowly stir-fried fresh mushrooms until they become fragrant but not burnt.

"Dishes with wok hei have a smoky flavour that the food absorbs. If the dish has wok hei, that chef knows how to control the heat, but doesn't cross the line [of burning the food]. He kept criticising me so I had to keep trying; I refused to give up.

"I joined Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong in 2011 and the hotel gave me a lot of freedom in the kitchen as long as the result was good. At Tin Lung Heen I have thought a lot about the dishes, which ingredients to use, the pricing, and how the chefs cook them. The dishes are not new, but traditional in flavour."

What do you do in your spare time? "I have a one-year-old grandson and like to play with him. He likes to pretend to shoot me so I pretend to die. We also have toys for him to pretend to cook. You can 'cut' a fish in half and see a cross-section of it. It's so much fun."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.