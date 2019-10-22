Club Med to open first premium resort in Sabah

Club Med, one of the biggest and most popular all-inclusive holiday brands in the world, has set its eyes on a new location in Malaysia - Kuala Penyu in Sabah.

Kuala Penyu is a coastal district located about one-and-a-half hours away from Kota Kinabalu city.

The beautiful beaches there are well-known to locals, but have so far remained a "secret" to tourists, who are usually seen along the more developed shorelines of Tanjung Aru Beach, Tanjung Lipat and KK.

The company is collaborating with Golden Sands Beach Resort City (GSBRC) to develop the resort, which is scheduled to open in late 2022. GSBRC is a Sabah-based company formed by investors who have extensive business experience in the country and abroad, with specific focus on the hospitality industry as well as property developments in Sabah and Kuala Lumpur.

The upcoming resort will be part of Club Med's 5 Trident Exclusive Collection, which is the company's premium range.

It will also be the first BREEAM-certified and sustainably-built beach resort in the Asia-Pacific for Club Med.