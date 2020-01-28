CNY 2020: Who is 'Tai Sui', the Grand Duke, and how to appease him

In 2020, the Rat, Horse, Rabbit, Goat and Rooster are said to offend the Tai Sui or Grand Duke of Jupiter, said feng shui master Louis Loh.

"Offending the Tai Sui means one's energy field is affected by the unstable energy of Jupiter, " he said. The affected zodiacs, it is said, will suffer misfortune and bad luck.

Loh has the following advice to the affected zodiacs, to appease the Tai Sui.

Tai Sui's impact on certain zodiac signs will cause them to be emotionally unstable and easily to enter into disputes with others. Thus, one should restrain oneself and control one's temper to avoid making any wrong decisions.

Traditionally, before Chinese New Year, people would go to the temple to worship and appease Tai Sui regardless of whether their zodiac signs are affected or not. Some would go to the temples where the Tai Sui spirit is worshipped after Lichun or Beginning of Spring (Feb 4). After that, they would burn joss papers to pray for a smoother year ahead.

One can also worship the Tai Sui spirit at home. You need a piece of red paper written with the name of the Tai Sui spirit of the year (General Lu Mi, for this year), incense and joss papers. Pray with sincerity for yourself and your family; the result will be the same as praying at the temple.

You do not have to worship the Tai Sui spirit to deflect its negative influence. Buddhists can go to the temple to chant and give alms. Regardless of your faith, you can pray according to your religion for a peaceful year.

Being charitable is also an excellent way to accumulate karma merits to dispel any possible disaster. After spring-cleaning, you can donate your clothes or other items (in good condition) to charitable organisations. You can also donate blood or free captive animals.

TAI SUI FOR THE YEAR

The Tai Sui is said to be the spirit that rules over all happenings in the mortal realm. In all, there are 60 Tai Sui spirits, and every year there will be one ruling Tai Sui. The Tai Sui are associated with 60 mandarin-generals who lived from the Han Dynasty (206 BC-220 AD) to the Ming Dynasty (1368 to 1644).