CNY 2020: Who is 'Tai Sui', the Grand Duke, and how to appease him

One can pray in a temple or at home, to appease Tai Sui. The results will be the same.
PHOTO: AFP
Marjorie Chiew
The Star/Asia News Network

In 2020, the Rat, Horse, Rabbit, Goat and Rooster are said to offend the Tai Sui or Grand Duke of Jupiter, said feng shui master Louis Loh.

"Offending the Tai Sui means one's energy field is affected by the unstable energy of Jupiter, " he said. The affected zodiacs, it is said, will suffer misfortune and bad luck.

Loh has the following advice to the affected zodiacs, to appease the Tai Sui.

Tai Sui's impact on certain zodiac signs will cause them to be emotionally unstable and easily to enter into disputes with others. Thus, one should restrain oneself and control one's temper to avoid making any wrong decisions.

Traditionally, before Chinese New Year, people would go to the temple to worship and appease Tai Sui regardless of whether their zodiac signs are affected or not. Some would go to the temples where the Tai Sui spirit is worshipped after Lichun or Beginning of Spring (Feb 4). After that, they would burn joss papers to pray for a smoother year ahead.

One can also worship the Tai Sui spirit at home. You need a piece of red paper written with the name of the Tai Sui spirit of the year (General Lu Mi, for this year), incense and joss papers. Pray with sincerity for yourself and your family; the result will be the same as praying at the temple.

Feng shui master Louis Loh. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

You do not have to worship the Tai Sui spirit to deflect its negative influence. Buddhists can go to the temple to chant and give alms. Regardless of your faith, you can pray according to your religion for a peaceful year.

Being charitable is also an excellent way to accumulate karma merits to dispel any possible disaster. After spring-cleaning, you can donate your clothes or other items (in good condition) to charitable organisations. You can also donate blood or free captive animals.

TAI SUI FOR THE YEAR

The Tai Sui is said to be the spirit that rules over all happenings in the mortal realm. In all, there are 60 Tai Sui spirits, and every year there will be one ruling Tai Sui. The Tai Sui are associated with 60 mandarin-generals who lived from the Han Dynasty (206 BC-220 AD) to the Ming Dynasty (1368 to 1644).

Loh said the association with the mandarin-generals was to make it easier to remember the yearly Tai Sui and to commemorate their contributions and achievements.

For 2020, the Tai Sui is General Lu Mi. He was a scholar from Kunshan (present day Jiangsu province, China) who lived during the Ming Dynasty. He was also the local officer of the Sui County (today's Anhui province).

To protect his people, Lu Mi volunteered to be enlisted in the army to pacify the infuriated imperial officer when not many men enlisted.

When Lu Mi died, his people wept profusely. During his funeral, it rained heavily but the people still attended his funeral out of love and respect for the man who had protected them.

After his death, Lu Mi was deified and eventually became one of the 60 Tai Sui spirits (all deified men).

More about
Chinese New Year Lifestyle

TRENDING

Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES