CNY 2021: 8 colour-appropriate decor items for Year of the Metal Ox

Year of the metal ox is almost here, which means it’s time to brighten up the home with decorations and prepare for celebrations. If you’re savvy about your decorations shopping though, you can pick up items that will work for Chinese New Year and across other events throughout the year too.

From cushions to candles to doormats and vases, you can find pieces that are versatile enough to work for key holidays and other special occasions too. Here are our pick of flexible pieces you can use to celebrate the festivities and then get real value out of as the year goes by.

1. Stainless steel golden tray, $5.03

PHOTO: Lazada

Sometimes the small things count. And this gold-plated tray, which will work for everything from serving dessert to keeping your keys all in one place, is a fantastic way to add a splash of celebration without putting the festivities fully in your face. Mirror polish construction makes it easy to clean too.

2. To Be Calm Celebrate CNY – Shanghai Blossom – medium soy candle, $40

PHOTO: Lazada

A fresh scent is a fabulous way to usher in the new year. This soothing soy candle will create a festive atmosphere and is flexible enough to work beyond the new year. Ideal for party ambience, or neutralising pungent scents from the kitchen, the cheery red design makes it perfect for the CNY celebrations.

3. Gouldshop mustard decorative pillow cases, $5.50 each

PHOTO: Lazada

Mustard had a major moment last year and the momentum continues this year. Balancing ambience, impact and style this design adds a fantastic spicy note to your space and a celebratory feel.

4. 2Pcs electroplated gold glass vases, $15.11

PHOTO: Lazada

A showier alternative is these warm golden ombre vases. Ideal for side tables or bookshelves, they’ll help to seamlessly boost the ambience of a room, offering focal points to draw the eye around your space.

5. Maroon double layer Berber Fleece blanket, $72

PHOTO: Lazada

Fleece blankets are a homeware staple and often overlooked as a decorative opportunity. This rich hued fleece is a fantastically decadent addition to a room, adding an opulent note that will make your space feel spirited and lively all throughout the year. Perfect for added comfort or snuggling up.

6. Hooga Coir earthquake door mat, $9.90

PHOTO: Shopee

7. Nordic gold wrought iron vase, $9.20

PHOTO: Lazada

Nordic design shows no sign of going anywhere and we absolutely love this understated golden vase. Simple, clean and finished beautifully it is a great vehicle for whatever flowers you want to have brightening the home. A simple way to bring gold into a room, without being too ostentatious.

8. Round velvet cushion, $17.34

PHOTO: Lazada

Cushions are a great way to add textures and colours to your room. This round pumpkin velvet cushion is a great option, delivering bags of personality and added comfort to boot. The geometric design offers an added level of detailing to your soft furnishings too.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.