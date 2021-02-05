CNY 2021: 8 items to dress your entryway for Year of the Metal Ox

Entryways are the first thing you see when you walk into a home and are where people form their first impressions. So it makes sense to put effort into it, making it an inviting and welcoming space for you, your family and your friends.

Now that e, it is a fantastic time to enhance your entryway and give it an overhaul. It’ll be a fresh start, you can really focus on what you want to change and ensure you create a thoroughly impressive entrance.

From planters and vases to natural doormats and canvas prints, we’ve gathered eight pieces for you to pick from to improve your entryway at an affordable price.

1. Aroma nature incense sticks set with holder

$14.50

Visual impact is important, but how your home smells matters too. And incense is a great way to put your best foot forwards. It is calming, distinctive and can help lift your ambience too. This set of ten comes with an incense stick holder.

Each pack contains various scents, so you can experiment to find your favourite.

2. Typo midi shaped planter

$19.99

Plant popularity is off the charts and they’re a wonderful way to brighten up your entryway. They’re a natural air purifier, add a touch of the wild to your living space and offer immediate serenity in your entryway once you get home from a busy day.

These adorable midi sized planters are small enough for side tables, with various quirky styles available. Pick out a plant, put them by your door and start reaping the benefits.

3. Oneisall Nordic style hanging mirror

$14.90 each

Mirrors are a great addition to an entryway. They make it look bigger, reflect light which brightens things up and means you can have a final check of your appearance on the way out the door. You can pick between geometric and classic shapes, while the brass colour and chain offer a peaceful Nordic inspired feel.

4. Typo 40 X 60 Canvas Art

$29.99

Look at a blank wall in your hallway and think of it as a blank canvas. Wall art is a fantastic way to spice things up, put your personal imprint on your home and set the tone for arrivals.

We love this retro cassette print from Cotton On, but there are ten designs in total available, so if motivational quotes are more your scene you’ll be able to find something that suits your taste.

Adhesive hooks included in the purchase make it an ideal pick for renters and means for homeowners you don’t get any nasty marks on the wall either.

5. Wandewoo darwin ceramic vase

$19.75

If you want a splash of green in your entryway, without the upkeep of plants, a fabulous vase for a regular flow of flowers is a wonderful alternative.

You might need to buy flowers more often than plants, but they need less attention and you can rotate the flowers according to the season. Alternatively, dried flowers and plants are an easy solution if you struggle to keep flowers or plants alive.

This ceramic vase is a great choice, muted enough to work with most kinds and colours of flowers.

6. Natural coconut palm doorway mat

$14.70

This natural coconut palm doormat brings earthy tones into your home. It ensures you don’t track dirt in across the threshold, gives you a place to slip on your shoes before you leave the house, and can help ground your entire entryway.

Durable construction means it will stand up to a lot of wiping down and the size means you don’t need to use it one at time with family or friends.

7. Typo A4 framed print

$19.99

If you’re worried about the hallway being overcrowded by a larger canvas, having a smaller print in a neutral wooden frame helps fill the space and adds a touch of personality, without being too overbearing.

Our favourite of these five prints is this film snap which showcases strong Californian vibes, but subtler alternatives like florals are also on offer.

8. Standing clothes rack

$25.80

Keep your hallway clear and organised with a coat and hat rack, storing all your belongings in the same place.

Not only is it useful to have easy access to your coats as you’re about to leave your home, but it also allows guests to know where to hang their coats. It is a timeless storage solution for a reason.

