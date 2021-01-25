CNY 2021: 8 versatile items for easy decluttering

And with the new year upon us, now is a great time to tidy, declutter, organise and find a place to store your belongings effectively.

Not only does this make your day-to-day life easier by knowing where everything is, it’s also a therapeutic process and once you’re done you’ll feel as though a weight has been lifted.

Whether you need cunning storage solutions for a compact studio, or to be inspired for ways to make the most of your vast open plan kitchen, we’ve found storage solutions to suit all purposes.

These are our eight versatile and affordable storage solutions you can use to get your home looking ship shape in no time at all.

Lazy Fish Hole Board Rack

PHOTO: Lazada

$25

The Lazy Fish Hole Board Rack is ideal for your hallway to store everything you need to grab as you walk out the door. From keys to headphones to card wallets and more it’s an ideal place to keep things you need to grab when you’re on the go.

The practical net design means it is easy to hang and move around the home if you decide you want to place it in a different room.

Adjustable fridge drawer

PHOTO: Lazada

$16.45

Use the space in your fridge more efficiently with these transparent draws that attach neatly to existing shelves. They can store fresh vegetables, eggs, or meat, hold up to 33 lbs, and have an adjustable depth from 29-47cm, meaning you can tailor the fit to your refrigerator.

The smooth glide track means it will appear as if it’s a pre-existing feature in your fridge too.

Minimalist modular wardrobe basket

PHOTO: Lazada

$28.90

People often don’t make the most of their wardrobes. If you’re only using them for hanging clothes you’re only getting half the value out of them. These wardrobe baskets are a great way to take advantage of underused space, using it to store pieces you’d fold and normally place in drawers.

Subdued design means they’ll blend into your wardrobe easily and stackable design makes it easy to plan your clothes organization. They’ll also work in your laundry cupboard for storing linen and towels.

niceEshop wooden desk organiser

PHOTO: Lazada

$13

Einstein once made the point that a clear desk meant a clear mind. And we’re inclined to agree with the great thinker: If you organise your desk, your work will be more efficient and your productivity will go up.

That said space on a desk is in short supply, so smaller organisers are better and that’s why we love this one. It’ll keep your phone and stationery together so you’re not constantly fighting for landing space for larger items like your laptop or tablet.

Netel under sink rack

PHOTO: Lazada

$39

This in-cupboard organiser features a two-tier design that can be pulled out for easy access, made from sturdy carbon steel with an outer-protective coating. Not only does this mean you can store more in your cupboard in those hard to reach places such as under your sink, but you can quickly flick through and find what you need.

It can also help you organise your cupboards so you can find everything easily. While this is designed for a cupboard, the clean design means it’ll work on counters and even in bathrooms.

Bamboo DIY multi-purpose storage shelf

PHOTO: Lazada

$25

Bamboo furniture is always a sound storage investment: It looks fantastic and it never goes out of fashion. We love the versatility of this unit: It works across just about any room in your home.

Broad enough for your book collection, light enough to compliment your towels in the bathroom and deep enough for any needs you might have in the kitchen. There are two options available, with the width varying between 35cm and 50cm, and layers from 3 to 5, you can shape the unit to your space.

Refrigerator side shelf

PHOTO: Lazada

$19.80

This storage system is perfect for smaller kitchens offering multiple ways to store extra kitchen essentials, from the kitchen roll rail, to easy access to hooks for scissors and other utensils.

The four suction cup attachment offers strong adhesion, without risk of causing any damage to the fridge itself. It even has a spice rack for your favourite flavourings.

Lazy Fish double-layer storage with wheels

PHOTO: Lazada

$60

Beauty products have a habit of taking over your bathroom space. Fortunately you can clear up your counter and keep things tightly organised with this Double-Layer Storage With Wheels from Lazy Fish.

Its capacity means you can fit everything and the two tiers gives you ample room to organise your cosmetics collection. Minimalist Japanese design means you can match it with most home interiors with ease.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.