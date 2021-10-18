COE quota to decrease further from November 2021 to January 2022

The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for November 2021 to January 2022 will be decreased to 10,590 - an average of 3,530 per month.

In comparison, the COE quota from August 2021 to October 2021 was 13,984 - an average of 4,659 a month. This is the fourth quarter in a row that COE quotas were reduced.

Announced by LTA in a press release today, the average monthly quota for Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97kW) saw the largest drop this quarter - dipping from 1,605 to 1,063, a reduction of 542.

The average monthly quota for Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97kW) dropped from 1,541 to 1,173 - decreased by 368.

For goods vehicles and buses in Cat C, the average monthly quota saw the smallest drop, from 230 to 180 - a decrease of 50.

The average monthly quota for Cat D (Motorcycles) went from 889 to 822, a difference of 67.

Lastly, the average monthly quota for Cat E (Open Category) dropped from 394 to 290, a decrease of 104.

PHOTO: LTA

This article was first published in Motorist.