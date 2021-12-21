Cognitive behavioural therapy, a deceptively simple mental health tool

Even if you haven’t heard of the man behind it, you’ve likely heard of his contribution to psychology: cognitive behavioural therapy – CBT for short.

American psychiatrist Dr Aaron Beck developed this form of talking therapy in the 1960s which can help people manage mental health problems by changing the way they think and behave. He died in November, aged 100.

The Post spoke with his daughter Judith Beck, 67, about his legacy. She followed in his footsteps and is president of the Beck Institute and clinical professor of psychology in psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania.

Aaron Beck trained in Freudian analysis, a years-long process in which patients talk about their dreams and childhood memories. But in the late 1950s, Beck began asking patients to consider that the way they thought about things, not old conflicts or childhood issues, could be giving rise to their mental health problems.

A Buddhist quote says: ‘‘What we think, we become.” Beck sought to reverse this: “If our thinking is bogged down by distorted symbolic meanings, illogical reasoning and erroneous interpretations, we become, in truth, blind and deaf,” he wrote.

When her father began his research, Judith Beck says his goal was to validate psychoanalysis and its methods, as it was the dominant way of helping psychiatric patients at the time. He felt it needed to be scientifically proven for it to be taken seriously in the medical and scientific community.

To her father’s surprise, she said, his work demonstrated that “depressed patients were not driven by a need to suffer, as psychoanalytic theory posited. Instead, he found that their interpretations of situations in their lives, which he termed their ‘automatic thoughts’, were often distorted and not reflective of reality”.

The foundation of CBT is built upon this and, in simple terms, is designed to change the way a person behaves by changing the way they think – their cognition. Beck found that when he was able to help patients view the problematic situations in their lives more accurately, his daughter says, “they were able to feel better, behave more adaptively and engage in productive problem-solving”.

Minal Mahtani, founder of OCD and Anxiety Support Group Hong Kong.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Situations, thoughts – and our reactions In Hong Kong, Minal Mahtani, founder of the non-profit group OCD and Anxiety Support Hong Kong, uses CBT in her practice. She describes the relationship between situations, thoughts and reactions.

Imagine you’re giving a presentation to a large audience, she says, and you get laughed at. That’s your situation. The thoughts this might prompt may include feeling incompetent, or ridiculous or fearful of being considered a fraud.

The response might include an emotional response (anxiety), a behavioural response (such as avoiding a similar situation again) and even a bodily response such as palpitation or sweating.

CBT teaches us that it’s not the situation that triggers our reactions; it is our interpretation of the situation that causes them, Mahtani says. So we need to work on our thoughts; skewed thinking is at the root of so many mental health disorders.

Unhelpful thinking triggers problems

CBT has two components. “The first is cognition – identifying, examining and challenging a patient’s (usually) negative thoughts. This enables the patient to replace destructive patterns of thinking with healthier ones and learn to develop a more realistic perspective.”

Mahtani elaborates with an example of a thought – how it can take over a person with OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) – and can be broken down into its parts. Someone might say: “I feel scared that if I don’t unplug and repeatedly check every appliance to make sure it’s switched off before I leave home, there will be a fire and everyone at home will die and it will be all my fault.”

The next step would be to view such a statement through the lens of that person’s emotional reasoning to recognise unhelpful thinking styles. The final step is to challenge those thoughts by asking the patient to give reasons they believe the thought is true, and to counteract those with balanced argument and reason.

Questions help counteract emotional reasoning

Ask questions like the following, Mahtani says.

Just because you fear this happening, does it make it true?

Do we actually have to unplug every appliance and check it repeatedly to prevent a fire and harm to others?

Is once not enough?

Is it true that if appliances are not checked repeatedly then a fire will happen and everyone will die?

Have you heard similar stories in the press?

Don’t you think that your family will smell smoke and then get out?

Do people you know check all appliances many times before leaving the house and then come back five minutes after leaving the house to check again?

Do you think that your family have some responsibility over appliances in the house too?

Won’t they be able to detect smoke in the house?

Why would this lead to death?

Such a situation and thinking pattern might present in someone like Derek, a teacher in Hong Kong, who suffers from OCD. [He and ‘Vinita’, clients who work with Mahtani in Hong Kong, shared their experiences on the condition of anonymity.]

Derek had CBT for two years to help him cope with OCD and panic disorder. He found working with his therapist to challenge the evidence – as shaped by his unhealthy thinking habits – “helped put things in perspective” and he was able to see the truth more clearly.

Vinita, who also battles with OCD, says CBT helps her to distinguish between the voice of anxiety, which is false, “and my real voice, which is true”.

CBT is practical, delivers results more quickly

What sets CBT apart from other types of psychotherapy? Judith Beck says therapists “identify important themes in clients’ automatic thoughts and they determine how those thoughts relate to clients’ underlying core beliefs”. And she says clients like CBT because it is practical and present-focused.

“Many clients don’t want to spend hours discussing their childhood; they need help solving problems in the present, and they want to feel better as quickly as possible.” Many patients can be treated in just a dozen CBT sessions, not years of conventional psychoanalysis.

Studies underscore its effectiveness in a wide range of conditions

CBT does work: Though Aaron Beck only developed CBT in the 1960s, by the mid-’70s, a groundbreaking clinical trial found it to be more effective than antidepressant medication.

Today CBT is one of the most common and best studied forms of psychotherapy. It dominates international guidelines for psycho-social treatments, making it the go-to treatment for many disorders.

“The influence of CBT on the treatment of mental disorders is hard to exaggerate,” The New York Times noted in Beck’s obituary. To date, more than 2,000 studies have shown CBT to be effective in treating a wide range of health and mental health conditions and quality-of-life concerns across the age spectrum – and managing panic attacks, addictions, eating disorders , insomnia and OCD.

Health care systems have adopted it globally and mental health apps also harness its benefit. The UK’s National Health Service implements CBT in its Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) programme and treats more than 500,000 individuals with CBT annually, Judith Beck says.

Consider the magic of that: a centenarian whose views were originally dismissed by many of his peers has left behind a lasting legacy.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.