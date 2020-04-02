The community programme coaching autistic pupils, their parents and teachers at mainstream Hong Kong schools

Sue Tung remembered having the first heart-to-heart talk with her autistic son only when he reached eight years old, although the details of the conversation were hazy.

Tung, a yoga coach in her 40s, said her son Harris, now 13, was diagnosed with autism - a developmental disorder characterised by difficulties in social interaction and communication - at three. He used to avoid eye contact with people and would stare at one thing at a time for hours.

He could easily get upset and it was difficult to calm him down, she said. Even a small variation to routine, like a change of seat on the school bus, made him act out, sometimes inflicting bleeding wounds on himself.

Tung said she was at a loss as to what to do. Her son's condition made her resort to alcohol and sleeping pills to soothe her nerves.

"I didn't even know what autism was at first," she said. "I got angry at him, and then he became more agitated. It was like a vicious circle that we were stuck in."

Compounding the difficulties in daily life, Tung said, education has been a challenge for Harris. He was rejected by 10 schools before a band-three secondary school, where he is now in Form One, accepted him, she said.

Statistics show that the number of students with autism spectrum disorders in mainstream public schools in Hong Kong has been increasing, from 2,050 during the 2009-10 academic year to 8,710 in 2017-18. About one in 90 students at mainstream schools is autistic.

Hong Kong's education system provides special education via a dual-track mode. Students with more severe disabilities are referred by the Education Bureau to special schools, while other students with special educational needs (SEN), including autism and other developmental problems, attend ordinary schools.

All schools are obliged to provide equal education and accommodation for students with SEN.