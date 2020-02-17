Contradictheory: When it comes to Covid-19, the heart often overrules the head

Read also

The thing is this, Koro is a psychiatric disorder.

It's all in the head (but not the one down there).

After the government stepped up and said the condition was psychological, cases began to drop, dwindle and eventually die out.

Don't get me wrong.

Covid-19 is much more serious than Koro.

For one thing, it's real and people are dying.

But there needs to be a clear explanation of the risks.

A big issue is that the symptoms take time to reveal themselves.

So it isn't enough to just not interact too closely with people suffering from colds or flus, you need to also be cautious around healthy-looking people.

And it spreads relatively easily.

There is genuine concern, as expressed by Prof Gabriel Leung, the chair of public health medicine at Hong Kong University, that if efforts to check the spread of the virus do not work, perhaps 60 per cent of the world could become infected by Covid-19.

Again, taking a mortality rate of 2 per cent, this would represent around 80 million deaths worldwide.

I have seen people say that the seasonal flu also claims lives, so why the fuss about Covid-19?