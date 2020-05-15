Coronavirus beauty essentials: How to adapt your routine when you wear a face mask - make it all about the eyes

Masks have become an essential accessory for many people in Asia in recent months.

While they offer protection against germs, they can also wreak havoc on your skin.

We consulted international make-up artist Alvin Goh, whose celebrity clientele includes Tilda Swinton, Margot Robbie and Emma Watson, for some practical advice on keeping the skin clean and looking fresh while wearing a mask.

Goh gave us five tips.

1. Amp up your skincare routine

Wearing a mask all day long can leave your skin dry and cause irritation. Even if you are forgoing make-up, it’s important to invest more time in your routine by adding products such as serums and face mists to provide extra nourishment.

“Add magic potions such as serums and creams rich in hyaluronic acid to maintain your moisture levels and ramp up hydration levels. Also, try to take mask breaks and spray some moisture mist onto your face before putting the mask back on again,” he says.

2. Don't skimp on the sunscreen

The fact that your face is covered most of the day means that you can easily go make-up free. One item that you shouldn’t leave out of your routine, however, is sunscreen.

You might think that sitting in an office minimises exposure to the sun, but glass windows don’t necessarily block out all UV rays.

“Sunscreen is still a must, even when you are all covered up. UV rays are everywhere, even in the office so protect yourself,” he says.

3. Focus on the eyes

It’s best to avoid blush and lipstick as they can stain your mask. This means the eyes should be your main focus. A simple slick of eyeliner and a coat of mascara will instantly transform your look. Don’t forget your brows, either.

“Framing the face is important, especially when we are just seeing the eyes. After applying your mascara, use what’s left on the brush and apply it gently over your brows. Pencil in any sparse areas. Set it with a clear brow gel if needed by brushing the brow hair upwards,” he says.

4. Choose the right foundation

Goh doesn’t recommend a full face of foundation while wearing a mask for long periods. But for those who cannot forgo this essential, its best to wear waterproof formulas. Keep it in place and avoid smudging by applying a layer of translucent powder on top.

“You can also seal the foundation with a make-up setting spray to avoid it smudging or wiping off easily,” he adds.

5. Pay some lip service

You may not be showing off your latest lipstick while wearing a surgical mask, but that doesn’t mean the lips should be ignored. Breathing through your mouth can cause chapped skin and other dry conditions. It’s advisable to stock up on lip balm with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter.

Formulas with essential oils like peppermint will also keep your breath fresh.

