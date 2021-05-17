Cost comparison: Owning a car vs taking Grab/TADA/Ryde

Taking Grab vs owning a car – which is the more economical option for the average Singaporean commuter?

Ponder me this: Is it cheaper to get my own car, or continue using my favourite ride-hailing app? While common sense tells us that ride-hailing is likely cheaper, it is not that simple.

Owning a car is a fixed cost, but ride-hailing costs go up with every trip you book.

Which means that if you’re a heavy user, there may come a point where you cross a tipping point, and owning your own car actually becomes cheaper for you.

Is this the case for most average Singaporeans? Let’s find out.

Firstly, let’s set things up

The first step in any experiment is to set it up. For our purposes, this basically means defining what we will test.

One of the most important sets of data we need would concern the cost of owning and driving a car in Singapore.

Luckily, we’ve attempted a deep dive on this exact topic earlier this year, and will be borrowing some numbers from that article to help us out today.

One of the main numbers we need is the distance of a typical trip, as ride-hailing services charge by distance.

From our reference article, we derive the following:

Average annual distance driven per car: 17,500 km

Average distance per trip: 23.97km (assuming two trips per day)

Thereafter, we can plot a trip with a similar distance into the respective apps – Grab, TADA and Ryde – in order to find out how much each platform would charge for the trip.

Also, we are testing this using a weekday trip during the evening peak period, to make allowance for surge pricing.

How much does driving your car cost per trip?

To start, let’s work out how much it would cost to drive your car on a per-trip basis.

Once more, drawing from our reference article:

Average annual cost of car ownership: $17,499.20*

Assuming two trips a day, 22 days a month: 44 trips per month

Average cost per trip: $33.14

*Note: (First year cost/10years) + (Annual average cost)

Cost comparison: owning a car vs Grab, TADA or Ryde