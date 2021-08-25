Couple become parents of 4 babies after 3 failed IVF attempts

They say miracles come in all shapes and sizes and for husband-wife duo Rianto, 49, and Tyas, 34, it came in the form of their four little babies.

Having tried in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) three times, the Indonesian couple had almost given up hope of becoming parents. But the tide soon turned in their favour.

So much so that Tyas conceived and delivered four babies (two identical twins) through her final IVF procedure and became famous after her story went viral on social media.

Here's the couple's unique story.

IVF baby delivery was a blessing for mummy Tyas

After three years of marriage, the couple decided to undergo IVF treatment after they uncovered that Rianto had a condition called azoospermia that did not allow him to ejaculate any sperm. It meant that he could not fertilise any egg naturally.

Keeping his condition, as well their ages in mind, the couple decided to opt for this procedure. Unfortunately, even after three attempts, Tyas could not conceive.

So before going ahead for the fourth time, they consulted their doctor again. Thankfully, they got a green signal and went ahead with the procedure.

Fourth time turned out to be lucky for the couple

During the IVF treatment, Tyas contracted smallpox leading to a halt in the process.

But that was just the beginning of the many hurdles that were come her way, specifically pertaining to the actual IVF procedure, which also became a long-drawn process.

She was given injections to implant the eggs into the five pairs of embryos.

However, out of the five, three embryos did not develop successfully and two were stored. Still, Tyas kept her faith and relied on the two embryos that were kept in the hospital.

She was then injected with 27 fertilised eggs. Of the total, 26 eggs were successful.

Out of these fertilised eggs, 11 eggs entered her uterus, three were frozen, and eight were stored. The next few days, she had to rest at the hospital as she completed the embryo injection process.

After two weeks of gruelling pain, Tyas was to finally become a mother

For almost two weeks, Tyas endured pain and discomfort and was on the edge of her seat awaiting the final results.

Not being able to wait anymore, she took the pregnancy test herself she right before she was to head out for her checkup.

And lo and behold, there they were: the two blurry lines!

Once at the doctor's, she was able to confirm the good news and was also informed that she was carrying twins. Not one, but two sets of twins!

With the first successful step, it was time for Tyas to enjoy her pregnancy. But as they say, nothing good comes easy. Tyas had a risky pregnancy and was always fearful for the health of her babies.

It was a risky pregnancy for Tyas

Tyas consulted with her gynaecologist on her high-risk pregnancy, who monitored her closely throughout the gestation period.

Up until week six of her pregnancy, her doctors were also worried about the potential risks to the development of the foetus and its safety. However, the couple remained positive.

After months of anxiety, on Monday, April 27, 2020 –the fourth day of the holy month of Ramadan – Tyas gave birth to four children.

The excited parents named their babies (two boys and two girls) GUCI (Gavin, Urvan, Carissa, and Isaura).

Rianto and Tyas also decided to share their story online so other hopeful parents who may be struggling wouldn't lose hope and would continue to try.

IVF: Treatment, success rate, and cost

While theirs is an inspiring story, it is also one that gives potential parents more hope to pin their odds in favour of IVF. If you are also in the same boat and contemplating IVF, here's what you'll need to know.

What is IVF?

IVF is a process where the eggs are removed from a woman's ovaries and fertilised in a laboratory with sperm provided by the partner or a donor. Then one or two embryos — fertilised eggs — are implanted into the woman's uterus (womb).

The success rate in achieving a pregnancy will depend on the age of the donor and the health of the eggs. Less than two weeks after the embryo transfer procedure, the doctor will run a blood test to determine whether the woman is pregnant.

Chances of success

Every time a woman has a cycle of IVF, on average, she has about a one in five chance of getting pregnant.

This chance is higher for women younger than 35 years and it decreases with age. In fact, by the age of 44 the chance of success is even less than one in 10.

There are some women who may need up to five cycles of treatment to be successful, while others may never become pregnant.

Cost of IVF in Singapore

IVF as a medical procedure is not only taxing on the health, but also on the pocket.

The average cost of IVF treatment is between $8,160 and $15,000 in Singapore. So if you want to opt for IVF, discuss it with your partner before taking the plunge.

Additionally, an IVF baby delivery is time-consuming. The repeated cycles can take an emotional and physical toll on people going through it. While IVF can increase the chances of pregnancy, it doesn't 100 per cent guarantee a positive result. Success rate can also reply on your health, age, and attempts.

As far as IVF in Singapore is concerned, in January 2020, the cap on the number of IVF cycles a woman can go through was removed, and the age limit of 45 was also lifted. Thus, more women can now consider IVF.

However, it is only available for married couples on the island.

Either way, if you are undergoing this treatment, don't forget to take care of your health, eat healthy food, sleep well, keep away from stress and try to stay happy!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.