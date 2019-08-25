Couple seeing the world without flying seek boat ride out of Hong Kong

Read also

It's a humid August day in the Aberdeen typhoon shelter on the southern shore of Hong Kong Island, and Espaze is dwarfed by boats bobbing about around him as he steers a rubber dinghy from the pier to their temporary home on the Goom Guda. The boat's cabin is sparse, a couple of fans battling the heat, the couples' backpacks dominating the room and laptops spread out on a table.

"Do you want a cup of tea and a biscuit?" Espaze asks - a normal gesture in an otherwise unusual setting.

The best way to get a picture of the pair's journey is to break it down into numbers.

Since leaving France almost three years ago, the couple have visited 25 countries, caught rides with 1,167 land vehicles covering 60,000km, sailed on two boats over 4,500km and engaged in 10 volunteering missions at hostels, farms, humanitarian organisations and families - all in exchange for bed and food.

They have also stayed with 236 hosts, some organised through websites and other unplanned and spontaneous.

The latter, they say, has left them with some of their best memories. "You can add one flight to that list," Espaze says. "We flew in an ultralight glider in Bulgaria."

The most impressive number is how little they have spent: an average of €1,000 (S$1,500) per year, or around €2.80 per day, to cover expenses such as visas, sightseeing and food.

"The timing for this adventure was right. We had both quit our jobs, had no debt and didn't have kids. And because we have no plan - no end of the road - we have been quite extreme, following the alternative travel mantra of 'exchange as little money as possible'," Espaze says, adding that unlike "begpackers", they are all about giving back to their hosts and the community.

"If we stay with a host then we help out: we cook, clean, give language lessons. If we're on a boat we work as part of the crew … It's a two-way street that benefits everyone."

While travelling at a slow pace without creature comforts or a fixed itinerary - relying mostly on couchsurfing, volunteering or wild camping - might not be everyone's cup of tea, the couple are part of a growing movement of alternative travellers who want immersive personal experiences beyond those offered in travel guides. (Espaze is a moderator for Nomad, an online community for sharing information on low-budget and low-impact ways to live sustainably on the road.)

Hitchhiking fulfils another mission: to leave a delicate carbon footprint.

Both are fully aware of the toll air travel has on the environment, one highlighted by a rise in global movements such as Stay Grounded, a network that aims to tackle the causes of aviation growth and climate change, and work towards an ecologically sustainable and just form of mobility.

Then there's 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who is a few days into a two-week Atlantic crossing in a solar-powered yacht, shunning air travel as she heads to next month's UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

In Sweden, the movement highlighting the damaging environmental impact of plane travel is called flygskam, or "flight shame". But Dewitte, 30, and Espaze, 32, aren't playing the blame game.

"In our previous jobs we took a lot of planes," Dewitte says. "So we don't blame people for flying. We're just promoting a new, low-impact way to travel."

Espaze says further environmental damage from air travel will be caused by an increase in budget airlines and the growth of a middle class with disposable income in countries such as India and China.

"Again, we are not on the moral high ground telling people how to travel, but showing an alternative way to do it."