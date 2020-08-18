Covid-19 and work from home getting you down? Your boss can help

The Covid-19 pandemic is pushing the world into a mental health crisis. Not only is unemployment on the rise, but it has brought workplace mental health issues to the forefront.

In Hong Kong, 87 per cent of employees report suffering from work-induced stress during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an online survey by the Mental Health Association of Hong Kong.

The survey of 801 people, conducted between May 1 and July 2, found that about half of all employees show symptoms of anxiety disorder.

The findings mirrored those of a survey conducted in April by Ginger, an on-demand mental health care provider, which found that nearly 70 per cent of workers in the United States have felt more stressed during this pandemic than at any other point in their careers.

What’s more, a third of respondents said they lost at least two hours of productivity per day because of Covid-19-related stress.

Enoch Li, managing director of Bearapy, a workplace mental health consultancy based in the Chinese capital, Beijing, says people have experienced a range of emotional and mental health issues, such as anxiety, loneliness, a sense of loss, burnout, and even depression as a result of working in prolonged isolation and because of growing fears about job security.

Li says it is critical companies have a crisis support system to help staff deal with the challenges of the pandemic.

“Companies should make sure that there are adequate crisis support structures in place, such as employee assistance hotlines, medical insurance, and the proper protocols for human resources [staff]. Managers also need to be clear on what to do when an employee asks for support,” she says.

Li points out that counselling hotlines and other relevant resources should be publicised and made readily accessible to employees, because the stigma attached to mental health issues may put off those who require help.

“We need to educate people that they don’t need to wait till an emergency arises before they can call. Some of the best practices I have seen in the workplace is when senior managers call these hotlines to set an example, and then they share their experience in an open manner.

“It helps their colleagues to feel they have permission to seek help and it diminishes the fear that they will be penalised for it.”

PHOTO: Unsplash

Companies should review their organisational structure and processes to make sure they support and promote positive mental health practices for staff, Li adds.

A good company practice is to allow proper spaces for sharing – by, for example, checking in on staff through a Zoom call to see how they are doing, especially those who work alone at home, and offering a listening ear if necessary, she says.

“This provides a form of psychological safety and a culture that acknowledges and embraces mental health.”

Li says colleagues should be encouraged to look out for each other. “If you notice your colleagues, including your managers, have any sudden changes in behaviour or temperament, it’s time to check in with them.

“You can ask direct questions; instead of a simple ‘How are you?’, ask ‘What is bothering you now?’. This can help open up the conversation.”

If you suspect a colleague might be in danger of a mental breakdown, ask their permission to help them, and then call for professional support, she adds.

Colleagues can also organise peer support activities in which staff can share their feelings without being judged. Just 10 to 15 minutes on a group chat, or an allotted time for sharing stories of others who have experienced anxiety and depression, can make a difference, Li says.

PHOTO: Unsplash

“What blocks the camaraderie at work is the build-up of negative emotions like anxiety, anger, frustration, insecurity, etc, that are not articulated.

''We need to rebuild trust and provide a sense of psychological safety in knowing that our mistakes and/or unpleasant emotions won’t be penalised once they are brought into the open.”

To make this happen, Li suggests employers facilitate conversations among colleagues during which they can freely express their concerns and emotions, she says. “Knowing they are in it together and have real sharing of challenges helps to build trust and empathy.”

On how to support and motivate staff who work in isolation, especially those who live alone, Li says: “Call them and be direct and ask them what they need.” She explains that one common mistake that many companies make is that they may think they are doing so much to support employees’ mental wellness, but they haven’t even asked the staff once if that’s what they need.

“Some may just need to talk to someone, so maybe it is useful to have a ‘buddy system’ at work,” she says.

Eric Mak, co-founder of JJB International Montessori AMI Centre in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Eric Mak, co-founder of three Montessori schools in Guangzhou, southern China, believes that treating the staff as equals opens the doors to honest communication.

“Once the staff feel connected and they know there is mutual trust along with genuine care and commitment, it lifts morale; and this eventually helps to promote a positive work environment and it’s good for staff mental wellness.”

Mak points out that the pandemic has had major implications for employers, and believes companies need to look beyond their own survival.

“Employers should not be focusing solely on business continuity planning, they also have to incorporate mental health support for employees as a critical part of that plan, or risk a dramatic impact on the company’s future due to lost productivity,” Mak says.

He believes in transparency, as well as clear and direct communication, to help staff survive the pandemic and assist the company to overcome challenges.

Because of travel restrictions, Mak cannot return to Guangzhou, so he has been managing 80-plus teaching and administrative staff remotely and through his five department heads on the ground.

At the outset of the pandemic, Mak told staff that to weather the crisis, the organisation would need to reduce expenses. Cost-saving measures have included cutting working days and staff salaries.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Mak reassured the staff of their career prospects by sharing the school’s development plans.

“I kept them informed every step of the way at the height of the pandemic, so they knew how the school was coping. And I told them what our future plans are, so they can rest in the knowledge that their jobs are secure.

“I also told them the school is sustainable, even with the ongoing Covid-19, because we have expanded the operation by adding online teaching of Mandarin with another school network.”

Personal attention from managers is of the utmost importance in supporting the mental health of staff, Mak says. “The department heads know their teammates very well and take personal care of them, so no one feels left behind or isolated, even those who are working in isolation.”

Li says companies should think about sustaining the mental health of staff at a team level, and not just hold an annual workshop dealing with the issue.

Five questions that show whether you may need help

Are your behaviours different? Have your energy level and sleep patterns changed? Are you coping with workload and managing pressures? Do you have a sense of meaning and purpose at the moment? How are you coping with frustration? Are you easily irritated by small matters?

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.