Covid-19 scuppers journey down Amazon of Asia, the Kapuas River in Borneo, so a road adventure has to suffice

Although international travel remains rare in the Asia-Pacific region, domestic tourism in some countries has been booming for months.

In Thailand, Phuket saw a huge uptick in visitor numbers for the Vegetarian Festival, in October, with hotels booked out for the first time since last March. Australia is enjoying its biggest holiday boom since the 1970s, with summer bookings at popular east coast holiday towns up by two or three times compared with 2019.

And a recent on-site assessment by the UN World Tourism Organisation in Bali gave the resort island the thumbs up to safely welcome 3,900 flights and 350,000 domestic visitors in November.

But what of those harder-to-reach destinations that fall under the niche of adventure travel – places that offer more rewarding learning and cultural experiences than the heavily trodden tourist traps? Can one visit them safely in the pre-vaccine period of the “new normal”?

Last month, I journeyed from my base in Jakarta to Pontianak, West Kalimantan, in the Indonesian part of Borneo island, aboard Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 (the same flight that would crash soon after take-off on January 9). My mission? To cruise down the Kapuas River, the longest watercourse in Indonesia and one of the longest island rivers in the world.

Known as Asia’s Amazon, this liquid superhighway stretches 1,143km from the marshy deltas of the South China Sea to the foothills of the Muller mountain range, home to some of the 200 former headhunting tribes collectively known as the Dayak.

A poster encouraging visitors to wear face masks on the way to the Pancur Aji waterfall.

To fly in Indonesia, passengers must hold a negative rapid antibody test result that is less than 14 days old. They are cheaply available at medical clinics throughout the country, although I got mine at a new counter set up outside the departure terminal in Jakarta.

I also had to pass the standard temperature test at the front door and wear a mask at all times, except while eating. Some passengers and airport staff wore face shields, too.

In Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan, where I caught a connecting flight to the inland town of Putussibau, the health and safety protocols were even more stringent. My health certificate was inspected and stamped twice while my temperature was checked at three points inside the airport.

I was given a health kit with hand sanitiser and disposable wipes after checking in and an officer took down my email address and mobile phone number, in case tracing and testing were necessary later on. The hostesses on my connecting flight wore plastic robes over their uniforms for extra protection.

Putussibau, the town closest to the source of the Kapuas River, is as flyblown as a place can be. But even there, in the dark recesses of the jungle, people wore masks, though often incorrectly, as chin hammocks, because of the stifling heat.

To encourage compliance, posters of Indonesian President Joko Widodo wearing a mask lined the main street and handwashing stations had been placed in front of restaurants and hotels.

From Putussibau, I had planned to head upstream by boat to experience the famous hospitality of the Dayak longhouse communities. But a visit to the office of the only tour company in town dashed my hopes: the Dayak villages upriver had banned outsiders since March.

Covid-19 has wiped out large numbers of tribal elders in the Amazon rainforest, in South America, and it would be a tragedy if the same thing were to happen here. With no history of the written word, Dayak elders are responsible for passing on traditions, languages, natural medicinal knowledge and folklore to younger generations. Without these storytellers, the Dayak culture could be lost.

A Dayak longhouse located a half-hour’s drive from Putussibau town.

A freelance tour guide called Odi offered to take me on his motorbike to visit a Dayak longhouse only half an hour’s ride out of town that had relaxed its ban on visitors. “You can’t come all this way and not meet even one Dayak,” he said.

Comprising 24 individual dwellings conjoined by a 100-metre hall, the longhouse was not constructed from timber and palm thatch, as I had imagined, but from plasterboard and corrugated iron roofing.

Being so close to town, the 400 Dayaks who live there also have electricity and Wi-fi. And they dress no different from townsfolk, in raggedy T-shirts and shorts.

After a tour of the longhouse, the chief, whose name I could not pronounce, led us to a table in a clearing by the river’s edge, where we drank refreshing low-alcohol palm wine. Upon hearing I was the first tourist to visit in nine months, I asked how they had fared without tourism during the pandemic.

“It’s very different when you live here compared to a big city because the river provides for us,” Odi said. “I can go fishing and sell my catch at the market.”

The chief concurred: “We have many sources of food, from farming to hunting, so we do not need tourists to survive. Though it’s sad. I personally welcomed the first foreigner here in 1982 and the children here love meeting people from overseas.”

Houseboats on the Kapuas River.

After dark, Odi took me to a neigh­bourhood bar to try kratom – a tea with psychotropic compounds made from the leaves of the tree of the same name.

Indonesia has some of the strictest drug laws in the world; a toke on a joint can land you in prison for a year. However kratom, which is illegal in many more liberal parts of the world, is classified as a natural remedy.

I drank two glasses but felt no effects. I did, however, feel perturbed by the baby monkey the barkeeper had caught and chained up for his patrons’ amusement and by an old drunk who kept insisting I shake his hand when all I was willing to offer him was an elbow tap.

“There’s no coronavirus in Borneo. It’s just politics,” the drunk insisted. His views reflect those of many people I encountered in Borneo. For reasons that continue to baffle medical experts, the pandemic just hasn’t taken hold there. Testing is close to non-existent but with a phone in every hand, it would be impossible to hide a deadly outbreak from the evening news. At the time of writing, there had been only 24 confirmed Covid-19 fatalities in Kalimantan, which has a population of 16 million.

Pancur Aji waterfall.

The following day I learned I also could not travel downriver on the Kapuas. With no other travellers to share the cost of a riverboat, the price of a private charter was prohibitive. So I was forced to use the world’s least-adventurous form of transport – a bus.

Aboard, the air conditioner was kaput and the windows barely opened. And to make matters worse, the driver blared K-pop tunes through a speaker located directly above my seat during the bone-jarring 200km, seven-hour journey to Sintang, the largest inland city in West Kalimantan.

I made use of my evening in Sintang – another characterless, oil-stained Indonesian city with nothing much to see or do – by hitting the central market to sample West Kalimantan cuisine: Dishes such as chai kue, dumplings filled with taro, chives and peanuts; mie tiaw apollo, beef noodles with a super-tangy sauce; and bubur ikan ahian, seafood porridge with three kinds of fish, including a black species with a steak-like texture. Markets are vectors for disease, so I kept my face mask in a ziplock bag while I ate, and sanitised my hands before and after touching food or cash.

From Sintang I continued west in a shared taxi with a driver called Rizky, who became an instant friend. Every time we hit a crest with river views, he stopped so I could take a photo while he and the other passengers took pictures of me. He also stopped at two roadside eateries, at one of which I tried goat satay with peanut sauce that was better than any I’ve eaten in Bali, where the dish was born.

When we reached the riverside town of Sanggau, Rizky took me to five hotels until we found one with clean sheets. Before parting, we exchanged Instagram account names, which is obligatory in Indonesia, and took group selfies. When the others asked me to remove my mask for photos, I repeated what had become my mantra in Borneo: “Hati-hati corona! ” (“Be careful, corona!”)

Sanggau was everything Sintang was not – a quaint riverside town with candy-coloured homes and terraced buildings curling around a riverbank intersected by streams and inlets, where children splashed while their mothers washed clothes. Like many towns in West Kalimantan, it was rich in diversity, with green and blue mosques, soaring white churches, a Chinatown with coffee shops set on houseboats and a Taoist temple.

The colourful shops in Sanggau town.

Early the next morning I set off on foot along an empty country road that climbed and dipped like a roller coaster across rolling hills to Pancur Aji, a multi-tiered waterfall pockmarked with caramel-coloured freshwater pools and surrounded by jungle.

On weekends, the waterfall attracts local families, but it was a Monday and I had it to myself. The sound of running water and birdsong coalesced as I slid into one of the pools for a refreshing swim.

I spent the next three days hopping from town to town, making new friends, trying new foods and overloading my camera’s memory card. I met no other foreigner throughout the trip.

Women and children wash in a stream in Sanggau.

On my last day in Borneo, I found myself on the top deck of a rickety sightseeing boat that chugs up and down the Kunyit River, a tributary of the Kapuas that cuts Pontianak in half.

After passing under Sanggau’s giant arched Tayan Bridge, painted red and white in the colours of the Indonesian flag, the captain swung past the 250-year-old Jami Mosque, the birthplace of Islam in Kalimantan, and the Kadriyah Royal Palace, which is made entirely of ironwood and painted canary yellow.

A rainbow appeared as the sun sank behind marshmallow monsoon clouds and the tin-roof shanties on the riverbank glistened silver and gold.

I had not cruised down the Kapuas River or spent a night with the Dayaks listening to old headhunting tales, as I had planned. But I had expanded my horizons, seen a new and beautiful part of the world – and doubled the number of followers of my Instagram account.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.