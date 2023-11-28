Cross-border indulgence: Singaporeans' guide to Johor Bahru's shopping extravaganza

Singaporeans seeking retail therapy and a unique shopping experience need look no further than the bustling streets of Johor Bahru. A mere drive across the border opens the doors to a shopping extravaganza that combines affordability, variety, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Here's your comprehensive guide to navigating the shopping scene in Johor Bahru.

Johor Bahru City Square: Retail paradise at your fingertips

Kick off your shopping spree at Johor Bahru City Square, a shopping haven conveniently located near the Causeway.

This expansive mall boasts a diverse range of shops, from international brands to local boutiques. Fashion, electronics, and lifestyle products — City Square has it all. Don't miss the food court for a quick refuel before continuing your shopping marathon.

KSL City Mall: Shop, dine, and play

Dive into the retail excitement at KSL City Mall, a shopping complex that goes beyond mere retail therapy.

Apart from an array of shops offering clothing, accessories, and gadgets, KSL City Mall features a vibrant food court and a host of entertainment options. Take a break from shopping with a game of bowling or catch the latest blockbuster at the cinema.

Johor Premium Outlets: Designer deals for the discerning

Fashionistas, rejoice! Johor Premium Outlets is a haven for those seeking designer labels at discounted prices.

From renowned international brands to luxury accessories, this outlet mall offers an upscale shopping experience without the hefty price tag. Keep an eye out for seasonal sales for even more indulgent deals.

Pasar Karat: Treasure hunting at the flea market

For a unique and eclectic shopping experience, venture into the heart of Johor Bahru's Pasar Karat or "Rustic Market".

Held every weekend along Jalan Tan Hiok Nee, this flea market is a treasure trove of vintage items, antiques, and quirky collectibles. Bargaining is the name of the game, making it a delight for those who enjoy the thrill of a good deal.

Sutera Mall: A shopping haven for families

If you're travelling with the family, Sutera Mall is the perfect destination.

This family-friendly shopping complex offers a wide range of stores catering to all ages. Kids will be delighted with the indoor playground, and the diverse dining options ensure that everyone's cravings are satisfied.

Holiday Plaza: Electronics galore

Tech enthusiasts will find paradise in Holiday Plaza, a shopping centre dedicated to electronics and gadgets.

From the latest smartphones to gaming gear, this mall has it all. Compare prices, negotiate with friendly vendors, and walk away with the latest tech toys at a fraction of the cost back home.

The ZON Duty-Free Shopping Complex: Tax-free treats

For duty-free indulgence, head to The ZON Duty-Free Shopping Complex.

Stock up on chocolates, cosmetics, and alcohol, all at tax-free prices. The ZON is conveniently located near the Johor-Singapore Causeway, making it an excellent pitstop for last-minute shopping before heading back home.

Johor Bahru's shopping scene offers an enticing blend of affordability, variety, and unique finds that make it a cross-border haven for Singaporeans.

Whether you're in search of high-end fashion, tech gadgets, or one-of-a-kind treasures, Johor Bahru's shopping extravaganza beckons, promising an indulgent escape just a drive away from home.

So, rev up your engines, grab your shopping bags, and embark on a cross-border shopping adventure like no other.

This article was first published in Motorist.