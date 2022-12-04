'Crying make-up' is the latest TikTok trend: How to get the look that suggests you've been blubbing

If there's something TikTok excels at, it's turning the most unexpected ideas into worldwide viral trends, and this one is no exception: the latest beauty craze among the online community is "crying make-up".

As its name suggests, the goal is to make you look like you just stopped crying.

It started with beauty enthusiast Zoe Kim Kenealy, who posted a tutorial on her TikTok account to help viewers achieve that blushed, teary-eyed, puffy-lipped look with the help of some simple make-up products.

The video, which to date has over 4.3 million views, shows Kenealy simulate the effects of crying on her skin and eyes. The result? A lightly tinted lip, blushed cheeks and nose, sparkling eyes, and gleaming skin.

"You know how we look good when we cry? It just comes with the territory," Kenealy says at the beginning of the tutorial. "Anyways, if you're not in the mood to cry, here's how to get the look with make-up," she adds before grabbing her first tool.

While not everyone agrees they look good after they cry, the trend has undoubtedly started a conversation about aesthetics and how today's generation is more open about showing their vulnerability.

In November 2021, supermodel Bella Hadid posted a sequence of nine pictures of herself crying on social media, which led to both memes and praise for sharing an unfiltered moment with her followers.

Hadid is not the only celebrity to have done so. Singer and rapper Lizzo uploaded a video to her TikTok account where she can be seen singing along to Billie Eilish's song Happier Than Ever while crying; Drew Barrymore posted a snap of herself mid-cry to demonstrate that Hollywood and stardom can't fix or hide her problems; and actress and singer Dove Cameron opened up about her struggles with depression and dysphoria along with a selfie of herself after a long crying session.

How to get the look

An Instagram user shows her “crying make-up” look.

PHOTO: Instagram/Shahadwhale

The first thing Kenealy focuses on is the lips. She begins by using a silky, warm shade to blush them up, then blurs the edges with a brush to get rid of harsh or defining lines.

The next step involves using a lip liner to add a bit of definition back, before giving the lips a wet finish with gloss.

The next step is applying blusher, the key step in achieving the look. A creamy texture will work best, as it will be easier to spread and will provide you with a more natural finish.

Another Instagram user posts her “crying make-up” look.

PHOTO: Instagram/Faith.makeup4

Apply the blusher on the eyelids, under the eyes, on the cheeks, and on the tip of the nose to build up a faded redness across the face.

For the final step, use liquid glitter on the bottom of the lash line to recreate the post-cry eye glisten. Add clear gloss across the cheeks, eyelids, cupid's bow, and anywhere else on the face you'd like to give the illusion of tears.

