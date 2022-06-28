A cup of coffee before a nap to wake up refreshed? The experts say it works

Over the past decade, many studies have highlighted the power and benefits of napping. They have shown its impact on memory, performance and balancing the body's internal systems.

Health professionals have been touting the benefits of napping for years, and in Europe and parts of Asia, napping has been embraced for decades.

US space agency Nasa promotes it as a crucial component of healthy work habits. And recently, nurses in the UK demanded a "fatigue risk management" system, which includes a provision for taking power naps at work.

As the pandemic leaves burnout in its wake, new ways to get that extra bit of shut-eye have great appeal. For many, the answer is a caffeine nap — drinking a cup of coffee (containing roughly 110mg or 0.11ml of caffeine) then lying down to rest for 20 to 30 minutes.

Although this sounds counter-intuitive, it adds up. It takes about 15 minutes for a liquid to reach your small intestine and then be absorbed into the body, so after drinking coffee is the ideal time to fall asleep or have a deep rest, then awaken refreshed as the caffeine starts to kick in.

Laura Brooks is the CEO and founder of nootropics maker Napjitsu, which recently launched a product to induce caffeine naps.

The caffeine nap has been proven to improve vigilance and reduce sleep inertia — that feeling of grogginess, disorientation and drowsiness that immediately follows waking — in shift workers who nap on the night shift.

Neuroscientists also believe caffeine naps can fight fatigue and combat drowsiness and pain. While more research is needed, these potential benefits cannot be ignored.

Laura Brooks, CEO and founder of US nootropics maker Napjitsu, welcomes the renewed awareness of the importance of napping and rest.

"It's that reset button, it's that taking a step away," Brooks says.

Napjitsu has taken the idea of caffeine naps to a new level. The company has created a capsule it calls "Nap", filled with time-release caffeine and nootropics — ingredients that enhance or influence memory or brain function — that is taken just before lying down to rest.

"The core of our company was built on that 20- to 30-minute power nap studied by the US military, Japanese government, Nasa — that was designated the sweet spot to unlock productivity, creativity and reset your day," says Brooks.

Napjitsu’s Nap product has timed-release caffeine for a boost of energy after rest.

The "Nap" product has natural ingredients such as valerian, magnesium, lavender and calming agents to help pull you into the light, level-one sleep stage.

Then, after 30 minutes, the capsules dissolve, unleashing B vitamins, nootropics, cordycep mushroom extract and caffeine to help wake you up and give you five hours of sustained energy and focus.

Napjitsu is just one of the companies that has recognised the renewed importance attached to rest and capitalised on it. The supplement and nootropics industry is encouraging consumers to consider natural, light sleep aids to help them rest during the day.

"I have researched and recommend supplements such as magnesium, lavender oil capsules, ashwagandha, omega three, tart cherry, reishi mushrooms and probiotics," says Olivia Arezzolo, an Australian sleep expert, author and speaker.

Arezzolo also supports and recommends using cooling mattress toppers, lavender spray, sleep-promoting teas such as camomile and passionflower and other sleep aids.

When it comes to napping tips, Arezzolo has three main suggestions.

"Keep it short — 30 minutes is ideal; keep it dark — wear an eye mask; and keep it early, meaning finish the nap before 3.30pm," she says.

Olivia Arezzolo is an Australian sleep expert, author and speaker.

Sleep experts agree that changes in the way we work and remote working have created new opportunities for employees to get more rest, which is a positive sign for the future.

"[Remote work] has opened up more time and I support a short nap in the afternoon for healthy sleepers to enhance the wake rhythm," says Dr Abhinav Singh, medical review expert at US-based sleep education group SleepFoundation.org and medical director of the Indiana Sleep Centre.

"Naps or brief recharge periods are great and I support them as long as they don't interfere with nighttime sleep ability," says Singh, who is himself a regular napper.

Napjitsu’s Nap product. It is just one of the companies that has recognised the renewed importance attached to rest and capitalised on it.

Napping has faced challenges in the past, he says, including psychological barriers and stereotypes. He believes we put too much emphasis on the act of sleep.

"I don't like to use the word 'nap' as it almost puts an added pressure on you to fall asleep," says Singh. "This should be looked at as a rest, recharge, revitalise period for the body and brain."

"Don't try to nap is my favourite tip to patients," he adds. "Close your eyes and focus on something, have a soothing audio on, use an app [for meditation] like Insight Timer."

Singh says too many people try to "silence thoughts", whereas the point is to not engage them, to just let them drift past.

Brooks agrees that the rest component is the most important part of napping.

"If you don't fall asleep, but you are doing the breathing, the calming, trying to rest — 30 minutes of non-sleep deep rest is the equivalent of 10 minutes asleep," says Brooks. "So you are still getting the great benefit as long as you take the time for yourself and commit to it."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.