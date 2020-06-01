A cup of tea with Teh: Malaysian keeps tea drinking heritage alive

Tucked away in an idyllic Chinese Hakka fishing village in Tanjung Tokong, Penang, lies a quaint tea house owned by tea enthusiast Wilson Teh Wei Lin.

The 25-year-old is keeping alive what is evidently a dying cultural heritage in our local communities by offering tea appreciation workshops at his family home.

"We are gradually losing this time-honoured tradition in our communities. When I conduct my workshops, I find that there are actually more foreign tourists than locals who sign up for my classes. Many locals think that joining a cultural workshop is boring and pricey. It is such a shame to see that Westerners know more about our culture than we do, " shares Teh.

"Tea culture is a local traditional heritage that dates back at least 1,000 years. Tea drinking is a meaningful way of life. It is a way to reunite and gather a family together at the table, " he adds.

The Penangite's propitious journey with tea began seven years ago when he stumbled upon a monk in a Buddhist temple in Penang.

"The monk taught me everything I needed to know about tea; from the different kinds of tea to the different brewing methods. I was intrigued by how something as simple as tea drinking could be done in such an artistic manner, " says Teh.

For guests to have a more immersive cultural experience in tea brewing, Teh decorated the interior of the age-old teahouse with many antique collectibles. PHOTO: Wilson Teh Wei Lin

After learning and mastering tea brewing methods from the monk, Teh decided to share his passion with others in July last year. The age-old tea house was purposefully selected to host tea workshops as it still retained much of the unique architectural features of a traditional Chinese home. For guests to have a more immersive experience, significant antique collectibles decorate its interior.

So far, Teh has conducted 65 workshops. Of all these experiences, he recounts a particularly striking one. "I recalled that it was a Chinese family from Kuala Lumpur who came to my workshop last year. Prior to that, I only had foreign guests at my workshops so I was quite surprised to see that locals were interested as well.