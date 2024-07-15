Cycle & Carriage Singapore opens one-stop electric commercial vehicle hub in Ubi

The new C&C facility at 330 Ubi Road 3 supports the sales and servicing for the company's range of electric commercial vehicles (ECVs) from China's Maxus and France's Citroen.

The current lineup includes the French automaker's e-Berlingo and e-Dispatch models, and the Chinese automaker's eDeliver series (regular 3, mid-sized 7, upsized 9) and T90.

The Maxus T90EV is Singapore's first electric pickup truck. The battery-powered, double-cab workhorse provides a 1-tonne payload, a range of up to 330 kilometres and fast DC charging (20-80per cent in 45 minutes).

PUB is a major operator of Maxus ECVs, with the eDeliver 7, eDeliver 9 and T90 hard at work with Singapore's national water agency. Another Maxus corporate customer is Engie, which is putting a small fleet of Maxus T90s into service.

The C&C ECV hub in Ubi, with its comfortable showroom, 20-workbay service centre and relevant experts, caters to diverse industrial and commercial needs, which include the usual business concerns such as cost-effectiveness and vehicle downtime.

The hardware is here and ready, in the form of modern ECVs with competitive cargo-hauling performance, but these require customisable electric-mobility solutions so they can be both sustainable and practical, which is where the new Cycle & Carriage ECV hub in Ubi comes in.

