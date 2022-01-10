Dacia offers first-of-its-kind car mud wash

Dacia has launched a new 'Adventure Ready' mud wash for all 4x4 owners in the UK.

The 'mud wash', as Dacia calls it, replaces soap suds for mud, in a first-of-its-kind reimagining of the conventional car wash, so you collect your vehicle caked in mud after the service instead of squeaky clean.

Available at Dacia's London West showroom, Dacia's anti-clean team at the mud wash will liberally and skilfully apply mud to vehicles, covering the lower body and wheel arches.

After your specialist mud wash, the team will ensure that you are not only adventure ready, but road ready to safely navigate whatever adventures are coming your way.

The result — immediate bragging rights as friends ask what you have been doing over the weekend!

Intended to get the UK back in the mood for a year of adventures in 2022. Being outdoors, going on adventures and embracing the mud represents Dacia's closeness to nature. It is a powerful reference to a terrain where Dacia vehicles, like the iconic Duster, come into their own.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.