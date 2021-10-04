Dancing keeps your body strong, trim and toned - and helps women manage changes that come with menopause

Elizabeth Lai started Zumba classes about 15 years ago. She says the fast-paced Latin-inspired dance is just what she needs to feel strong, fit and energised, especially on long and stressful days.

It’s also partly thanks to Zumba that Lai’s been able to get a handle on her postmenopausal symptoms.

“Zumba is easy to follow with just visual cues and you don’t need dance experience,” the 62-year-old from Hong Kong says.

“I love the music and the fact that I always feel so amazing after a class. It’s a vigorous workout and a great opportunity to de-stress and decompress.

“Dealing with menopause at this age can be a challenge , but I believe that my active and healthy lifestyle, which Zumba is a part of, has made symptoms like mood swings and hot flushes a little easier to deal with.”

Dancing was recently discovered to be an excellent form of exercise for women transitioning through menopause.

During “the change”, which typically begins at 51, women tend to gain weight because of declining oestrogen levels and experience high cholesterol and other metabolic disturbances, which put them at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

They may also be less physically active, which might translate to a reduction in lean muscle mass and a drop in bone density, raising the likelihood of fractures and falls.

These changes often leave women in their 50s and 60s with a poorer self-image and lower self-esteem.

Elizabeth Lai takes a Zumba class at Yoga Room in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. PHOTO: K.Y. Cheng

Physical activity can address most of these problems.

A small study found that dancing in particular improved the cholesterol levels, fitness and body composition of postmenopausal women, and, in the process, their self-image and self-esteem.

In addition, a three-times-a-week dancing regimen was said to improve balance, posture, gait and strength, all of which may contribute to greater independence and a better quality of life for postmenopausal women.

The study was published online this July in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society.

According to physiotherapist Gwyneth Hung from Hong Kong’s Matilda International Hospital, exercise is important for maintaining wellness at every stage of a woman’s life, but especially during and after menopause.

“Exercise helps build and maintain muscle mass and bone density, ward off cardiovascular problems, maintain body weight and relieve some of the symptoms of menopause – for instance, it can improve a woman’s mood and give mental clarity, reduce stress and help her sleep better.

“Exercise can also target metabolic risks by increasing ‘good’ cholesterol while lowering ‘bad’ cholesterol and triglyceride levels .”

Gwyneth Hung is a physiotherapist at Matilda International Hospital. PHOTO: Matilda International Hospital.

She adds that dancing is an excellent form of exercise, and not only because it’s low-cost and fun.

As well as improving heart and lung function and boosting aerobic fitness, this workout increases muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness; strengthens muscles and bones; keeps weight in check; improves coordination, agility and flexibility; helps with balance and spatial awareness; and can assist with emotional well-being and enhance social skills.

In addition to aerobic exercise such as dancing, Hung also recommends strength, flexibility, balance and postural exercises for women aged 50 and up.

“With osteoporosis being a major concern for postmenopausal women, I must stress the importance of weight-bearing activity to strengthen your muscles and bones.

“If you already have osteoporosis, avoid high-impact activities like jumping and running and talk to your doctor before starting any exercise programme. If you’re new to exercise, remember to start out slow.”

How much exercise should you do if you’re postmenopausal?

Hung says that the National Osteoporosis Foundation in the US and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommend strength-training exercises at least twice a week, and two-and-a-half hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity a week.

Hema Mirpuri has offered Zumba classes at her Hong Kong studio, The Yoga Room in Sheung Wan, since 2016.

She’s noticed that the class is especially popular with older students, including Lai, who takes classes there once or twice a week.

“Zumba incorporates different dance styles, like Salsa, Bhangra [Indian folk dance] and hip-hop, so it’s fun to do, and most of the songs are repeated each week, giving everyone time to perfect their moves.

"The students tell me that it helps with their fitness, balance and coordination , plus, it’s a chance for them to socialise and have a good time with friends.”

In recent years, Lai has taken up yoga, Pilates, mixed-martial arts body combat cardio training, and high-intensity interval training.

But she believes it’s her whole lifestyle that’s contributed to her looking and feeling her best as her body continues to change.

Hema Mirpuri of The Yoga Room in Sheung Wan. PHOTO: The Yoga Room

“Having a full, healthy and busy life helps so much. To me, this means doing a variety of physical activities, eating a balanced diet, maintaining my family and social connections, getting sufficient sleep every night , and going about my day with a sense of joy and purpose.”

Dance workouts to try at home

Silver Ballet

This is the Hong Kong Ballet’s new, free virtual workshop designed for older people. The classes, taught by Hong Kong Ballet dance instructors, progress from gentle warm-up exercises to sequences from Swan Lake and The Nutcracker.

Available on YouTube, the instructions are in Cantonese, but the demonstration is easy to follow.

Move Your Frame

The London-based studio’s on-demand dance classes include Dolly Dancing, Future Disco Dance Cardio, 80s Aerobics, Old Skool Bangers, 90s Dance Cardio, and more.

Choose from monthly, quarterly or yearly plans, with fees starting at £6 (S$11) a month, paid upfront.

BollyX

This YouTube channel features short, Bollywood-inspired dance instruction videos. The exciting choreography and high-intensity movements will have you working up a sweat.

The Chammak Challo | Ra One | Bollywood Warm Up Choreography has garnered more than 2.2 million views; the Main Tera Boyfriend | Raabta | Bollywood Workout has had nearly nine million.

Tahiti Dance Fitness

Hosted by a Tahitian dancer, the tutorials on this YouTube channel are easy to follow and ideal for all levels. It features videos specially choreographed for old people and those who prefer a slower pace.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.